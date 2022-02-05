Happy Birthday Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Top bowling performances from the Indian bowler

Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar turns 32 today, 5 February. Even before making his international debut, this young right-arm medium pacer had become popular among cricket fans.

Born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh in 1990, Kumar is the only bowler to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar for a duck in Ranji Trophy. This became a big affair as it was the final of the tournament and back then, Bhuvneshwar was just 19 years old.

Bhuvneshwar made his Twenty-20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) debut against Pakistan. He made his Test debut against Australia, in which Tendulkar was also part of the home series.

In his career, Bhuvneshwar has given some great performances not just with the ball but with the bat too. On his birthday, here are some of his top bowling performances that were much appreciated:

In 2012: India vs Pakistan, 2-27

On his very first ball in international cricket, the young player impressed the crowd by cleaning up Mohammad Hafeez. Everyone in that match got a clear indication that India have found a terrific swing bowler. Despite India losing the match, Bhuvi's impressive bowling skills enthralled the crowd.

In 2013: India vs Sri Lanka, 4-8

Rain had interrupted the match but that did not stop Bhuvi from proving himself in the field. He smartly destroyed Sri Lanka’s top order by picking four out of the top five batters inside the first 10 overs of the match. By the end of the thrilling game, he returned to the pavilion with astounding bowling figures of 4-8.

In 2014: India vs West Indies, Bhuvi's economical bowling

During the ICC T20 World Cup that was held in 2014, Bhuvneshwar was Team India's main opening bowler. At that time, he could not get wickets in the match but did a brilliant job to stem the flow of runs. Bhuvi bowled a magical spell against the West Indians and he only gave away three runs in three overs.

In 2017: India vs Australia, 3-9

This match was held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Bhuvi took three wickets after giving only nine runs in 6.1 overs. The right-arm pacer was one of the main reasons why India were able to defend 252 in the ODI.

