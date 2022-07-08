Happy Birthday Baba Aparajith: A look at Tamil Nadu all-rounder's promising cricketing career

Tamil Nadu-born cricketer Baba Aparajith has relished a remarkable first-class career before his appearance for the Under-19 Indian squad in the ICC 2012 Under-19 World Cup. After starting off his cricketing journey at the age of 17 for Tamil Nadu, Aparajith has grabbed many eyeballs with his commendable technique in playing a variety of strokes. The world witnessed the best version of Aparajith during India’s Under-19 title triumph in 2012. The aspiring all-rounder celebrates his 28th birthday today.

During the 2012 campaign, the batting all-rounder appeared in six games in the Indian outfit and played some brilliant knocks. During his six outings, he smashed a total of 171 runs at an impressive batting average of 28.5. The all-rounder finished the tournament as the fourth-highest run-getter and also added 5 wickets to his name at an average of 35.8. The right-handed batter played a key role at the knockout stage and won back-to-back player of the match awards in the quarterfinal against Pakistan U-19s and the semi-final against New Zealand U-19s.

Baba Aparajith run-out Narayan Jagadeesan for backing at the non-striker end in TNPL. pic.twitter.com/PPhMeI91tg — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 24, 2022

After his successful appearance for India U-19s, Aparajith became a permanent member of the India A side as well as Tamil Nadu’s domestic squad. He fetched his maiden double century for South Zone against West Zone in the 2013-14 Duleep Trophy. The occasional off-break bowler relished a 5-wicket haul for India A against Australia A in 2015.

The Chennai-born player was bought by his home franchise in the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League but didn't get to feature in any of the games. After sitting on the bench as a reserved member for three-long years, Aparajith joined Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and waited for two years for a chance.

Although his International and IPL appearances never took off, the 28-year-old has relished a decorated first-class career. He has played 83 First-Class games and scored a total of 4,169 runs. Aparajith has also featured in 92 List A games and 54 T20 games, scoring 3,619 and 975 runs respectively in the formats. He also has 57 First-Class wickets and 55 List A wickets under his belt.

Aparajith last featured in the Tamil Nadu Premier League match for his side Nellai Royal Kings.

