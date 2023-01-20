Happy Birthday Axar Patel: A look at top performances of the India all-rounder

India all-rounder Axar Patel made his name owing to his impressive performances for his Indian Premier League side Punjab Kings during the 2014 season. Also, his constant form in the domestic circuit helped the Gujarat cricketer to earn his maiden national call-up in the same year. However, he failed to cement his place in the squad due to several reasons. First, he failed to match his batting capability in the blue jersey with his first-class career. Then, the likes of Ravindra Jadeja did not let him be the first-choice left-arm spinner in the Indian team. Although, whenever Patel has received an opportunity, he has tried to get the best out of it. Be it with his mystic bowling or last-minute batting, Patel has rescued the Indian unit on a number of occasions.

Looking at his almost 9-year-long career so far, Axar Patel has played 49 ODIs scoring 381 runs and picking up 56 wickets in the format. He has also recorded 249 runs and 47 wickets in 8 Tests. In the shortest format, Patel has appeared in 40 games, registering 288 runs and getting 37 wickets under his belt.

Today, Axar Patel turns 29. On this special occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at the all-rounder’s top performances in the Blue jersey:

65 runs off 31 balls vs Sri Lanka (2023):

Axar Patel showcased what a counter-attacking approach looks like in cricket during a T20I game against Sri Lanka. While on a chase of 207 runs in 20 overs, India landed in a challenging situation after 10 overs with the scoreboard reading 57/5. Coming in to bat, Patel went all guns blazing and notched up his fifty in just 20 balls. He concluded his knock for 65 runs in 31 deliveries including 3 fours and 6 maximums. However, it all went in vain as India fell just 16 runs short of the target in the end.

64 runs off 35 balls vs West Indies (2022):

In an away ODI game against West Indies, Axar rescued the Indian unit that had already lost 6 wickets with 56 runs more left to be chased. The left-hander hung till the end, ensuring a two-wicket victory for the Men in Blue. Patel’s match-winning 64-run knock was decorated with 3 fours and 5 sixes.

3 wickets for 9 runs vs New Zealand (2021):

It was a 20-over battle against New Zealand when Axar Patel registered his best T20I bowling figures. Batting first, India produced a massive total of 184. Patel seemed to be at the top of his form as he demolished the Kiwis’ middle order with his deceptive deliveries. During his three-over spell, the left-arm spinner fetched three scalps, allowing merely 9 runs. Following his commendable performance, the Black Caps were bundled out for 111 runs, awarding India a comfortable victory.

3 wickets for 15 runs vs West Indies (2022):

Axar Patel has always come in handy while bowling in coastal conditions. The same happened during a T20I against West Indies in Florida as he went on to record another 3-wicket spell. India batted first and posted a mammoth 188-run score in the first innings. Though it was not a difficult assignment to defend the target, Patel was in a mood to end it early. He bowled three overs and scythed through the opponent’s top order. He picked up three wickets in a trade of 15 runs.

3 wickets for 17 runs vs Zimbabwe (2015):

Axar Patel made his T20I debut for India in a spectacular fashion. With the responsibility to defend 178 runs, the then-skipper MS Dhoni showed enough faith in the newbie sending him to bowl 4 overs. Patel ended the spell with a figure of 17/3. He was the highest wicket-taker among the Indian bowlers and was named the player of the match for his notable contribution to the 54-run win.

