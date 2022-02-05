Happy Birthday Arshdeep Singh: A look at the left-arm pacer's best IPL performances

Arshdeep Singh has been one of the biggest discoveries in the recent editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-handed seamer, who turns 23 today, 5 February, has impressed consistently for Punjab Kings’ side since 2019.

Arshdeep Singh made his debut in first-class cricket in 2019 in the Vidarbha vs Punjab match. He also impressed Punjab Kings with his performances in Vijay Hazare Trophy, leading them to give him a chance in their team.

Since his 2019 IPL debut, Arshdeep Singh has proved crucial to Punjab’s bowling line-up and has taken the wickets of several prominent batters. In the 23 games he has played to date, the left-arm bowler has taken 30 wickets at an average of 22.30 and an economy rate of 8.78.

In the 2021 IPL, he took 18 wickets in the 12 games he played, at an economy rate of 8.27.

As the young player celebrates his special day today; here are some of his best performances:

5/32 against Rajasthan Royals (2021): This is Arshdeep Singh’s best performance to date. The young pacer single-handedly demolished the RR side, making him the third youngest player to have achieved a five-wicket haul in the IPL.

Apart from that, he became the only player apart from Anil Kumble to have scalped five wickets against Rajasthan Royals. With his deadly bowling, Arshdeep singh dismissed Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Evin Lewis, Kartik Tyagi and Chetan Sakariya. Although Punjab lost the match, Singh’s stellar performance remains etched in the minds of people.

3/23 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (2020): Arshdeep Singh was one of the stars of the match, along with teammate Chris Jordan. The duo picked up six wickets in total as Punjab successfully defend a low score of 126. Singh’s impressive 3/23 made several people sit up and take notice of the young bowler.

3/32 against Kolkata Knight Riders (2021): In another thrilling match, it was Arshdeep Singh’s crucial spell that helped restrict KKR to 165 runs. The young pacer scalped the wickets of KKR bigwigs Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik and Nitish Rana. Punjab ultimately won the match by five wickets.

The 23-year-old pacer has a long way ahead and will surely prove to be an invaluable addition to the Indian side someday.

