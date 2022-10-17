Anil Kumble remains India’s most prolific wicket-taker across Test and One-Day Internationals. The former right-arm spinner starred in several victories for India, being the match-winner on multiple occasions.

Kumble remains an inspiration, years after he hung up his boots in 2008. He has managed to etch his name into the record books on several occasions and remains the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests and the only Indian with over 600 wickets to his name.

4⃣0⃣3⃣ intl. matches 👍

9⃣5⃣6⃣ intl. wickets 🙌

3⃣4⃣4⃣4⃣ intl. runs 👌

Most wickets by an Indian in international cricket 🔝

Second bowler in Tests to scalp 10 wickets in an innings 💪 Here’s wishing former #TeamIndia captain @anilkumble1074 a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/v6c7GhRbZa — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2022

As the star spinner turns 52, here is a look at some of his spells that managed to strike fear in his opponents: