Anil Kumble is India's highest wicket-taker in international cricket with 956 scalps. On his 52nnd Birthday, we take a look at his best spells.
4⃣0⃣3⃣ intl. matches 👍
9⃣5⃣6⃣ intl. wickets 🙌
3⃣4⃣4⃣4⃣ intl. runs 👌
Most wickets by an Indian in international cricket 🔝
Second bowler in Tests to scalp 10 wickets in an innings 💪
Here’s wishing former #TeamIndia captain @anilkumble1074 a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/v6c7GhRbZa
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2022
1. 6 for 12 vs West Indies at Kolkata (1993):
Eden Gardens has been the ground where many famous triumphs have taken place. One of them was Anil Kumble’s spell against the West Indies. Giving away just 12 runs in 6.1 overs, the right-arm spinner scythed through the West Indies’ middle and lower order. He managed to bring the Richie Richardson-led side to their knees at just 123. India won the fixture by 102 runs.
2. 4 for 69 and 7 for 59 vs Sri Lanka (1994):
Anil Kumble shone in the Test against Sri Lanka and ripped apart the Islanders’ batting line-up. A young Kumble, who was only playing his 14th Test, managed to showcase glimpses of the greatness he would go on to achieve. His superb attack was instrumental in India’s win by an innings and 119 runs. It came as no surprise that ‘Jumbo’, as Kumble is fondly called, was awarded the Player of the Match.
3. 4 for 75 and 10/74 against Pakistan (1999):
This was without a doubt Kumble’s finest moment. Delhi was witness to the spinner single-handedly demolishing Pakistan. and taking all 10 wickets in an innings. Only Kumble, Jim Laker and Ajaz Patel have managed to achieve this milestone to date. For his feat, Kumble was awarded the Player of the Match.
4. 7/51 and 3/38 against England (2001):
Anil Kumble pulled out all the stops to counter a rampaging England in the second India-England Test. He was the only bowler to take more than a single wicket in the first innings. In the second innings, he and fellow spinner Harbhajan Singh worked in tandem to give India the upper hand. The game ended in a draw.
5. 8/141 & 4/138, vs Australia (2004):
This game remains memorable for many reasons, including Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman’s 353-run stand. But Anil Kumble did not fail to leave a mark in the encounter. This was Kumble’s best overseas figure. He left the Australian side fumbling twice over, with Damien Martyn and Matthew Hayden falling prey to him in both innings. The match ended in a draw, but Jumbo’s role in decimating the Aussies is still recalled with fondness by fans.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.