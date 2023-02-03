Hanuma Vihari’s passion for cricket is not unknown to Indian fans who watched him bat with a torn hamstring in the famous Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2021. This time, the stage might be different, but he showed the same level of commitment while playing for his Ranji Trophy side Andhra Pradesh in the quarter-final game against Madhya Pradesh. The right-handed batter broke his left wrist during the first innings play but came out to bat in both innings for the sake of his team. He switched to batting left-handed to prevent his fractured wrist from getting exposed and contributed a valuable 15 runs to the scoresheet in the second innings. Following the brief yet crucial cameo from the captain, Andhra Pradesh posted 93 runs on the board, having put up a lead of 244 runs.

Hanuma Vihari scored 27 in the first innings when he picked up the unfortunate injury to his arm while trying to dodge a fiery bouncer from Madhya Pradesh pacer Avesh Khan. His efforts helped Andhra Pradesh produce a total of 379 runs in the first innings.

In reply, Madhya Pradesh were bundled out for 228 runs thanks to an impressive fifer from Prithvi Raj. However, the Andhra batters also failed significantly in the second innings and were reeling at 76/9 when Vihari came to the crease as the No 10 batter. He stole the show even in his brief appearance and smashed as many as three boundaries while controlling the bat with one hand. His determination even made the opposition give him a standing ovation. One of his shots received many plaudits from the commentators who went on to compare his one-handed reverse sweep with the swing of a sword.

Do it for the team. Do it for the bunch.

Never give up!!

Thank you everyone for your wishes. Means a lot!! pic.twitter.com/sFPbHxKpnZ — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) February 1, 2023



Additionally, Hanuma Vihari himself dropped some glimpses of his second innings batting on his personal Twitter handle. He captioned the video, “Do it for the team. Do it for the bunch. Never give up. Thank you everyone for your wishes. Thanks a lot.”

In the fourth-innings chase of 245 runs, Madhya Pradesh have been showing great composure and steering the innings in order to secure a place in the Ranji Trophy semi-final.

