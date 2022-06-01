GT win title but Bangalore win hearts: RCB tops most-tweeted teams list

With another fall in the playoffs of the latest season of the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to wait another year to erase the 'chokers' tag by lifting their maiden title. Even the change in captaincy could not make any difference for the side. The Faf Du Plessis-led side put every possible effort this year but couldn’t make it to the final.

After suffering another heart-breaking season, when the fans and the players are still having the nightmare, Twitter has come up with an exclusive statement which can make their mood a little light. According to the official statement, Royal Challengers Bangalore has become the most talked-about franchise of the 2022 season based on the engagement of their supporters on Twitter.

On the other side, Bangalore’s former skipper Virat Kohli who although had a poor season with the bat and became a matter of concern for the cricket enthusiasts, has topped the list of the most tweeted players of the season. Kohli managed to score 341 runs during his 16 appearances this year at a batting average of 22.73.

The statement released by Twitter mentions, “While Gujarat Titans, won the tournament trophy, Royal Challengers Bangalore won on Twitter – becoming the most Tweeted about the team of the season. The team’s former skipper, Virat Kohli, also remained the talk of the timelines on the service becoming the most tweeted about player of the season.”

As per the list, Mahendra Singh Dhoni-steered Chennai Super Kings is standing in the second place and five-time champion Mumbai Indians has clinched the third spot. Other popular franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have become the fourth and fifth most interacted teams respectively.

After Kohli, former Indian captain MS Dhoni is placed in the second spot and Mumbai Indians’ leader Rohit Sharma is in the third place followed by Ravindra Jadeja and Faf Du Plessis in the top-five list of the players who have created much buzz across Twitter during the campaign.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.