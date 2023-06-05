Gujarat Titans seamer Yash Dayal has landed himself in a bit of controversy after sharing a hateful image on his Instagram account. However, he later took it down and apologised for the mistake.

Dayal, part of GT squad in the recently concluded IPL, shared an image which focused on love jihad with reference to the Delhi murder case involving Sakshi and her alleged boyfriend Sahil Khan.

However, screenshots of his story have already been shared on social media before the cricketer could take it down.

In a subsequent Instagram story he said, “Guy’s (sic) apologies for the story it was just posted by mistake plz don’t spread hate.”

“Thank you (I) have respect for each & every community n (and) society,” he added.

Dayal, 25, represents Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket. He was bought by GT for Rs 3.2 crore during the IPL auction.

During his maiden IPL season last year, he took 11 wickets from nine matches as GT were crowned champions. This season, though, he took just two wickets from five matches.

He was dropped from GT’s playing XI after conceding 69 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders when Rinku Singh hit him for five consecutive sixes in the final over.

After that dramatic finish, Dayal’s father had revealed his father was consoled by his teammates.

