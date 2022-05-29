GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

After 70 league matches and three closely-fought playoff contests spread across nearly two months, we have come down to one match between two teams — Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals — to decide the winner of the Indian Premier League 2022. GT and RR will play the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May (Sunday).

GT will play their first match on home ground and are certain to get the backing of the crowd after performing so well in their maiden IPL season.

The Royals, on the other hand, are in an IPL final for the first time in 14 years. The last time they came this far was in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. RR had then beaten Chennai Super Kings to lift the IPL trophy.

Sanju Samson would look to repeat what Shane Warne did 14 years and lead the Royals to an IPL title.

GT vs RR Telecast

Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Star Sports 1, and Star Sports 1 HD, channels will telecast the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals encounter.

GT vs RR Live Streaming

The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

GT vs RR Match Details

The GT vs RR match is slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, 29 May, at 7:30 PM IST.

GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Suggested Playing XI for GT vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, David Miller

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Rashi Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Predicted XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Praisdh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

