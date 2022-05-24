GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

After 70 league games, Gujarat Titans will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals in the first Qualifier of this season’s Indian Premier League. While the winner will enter the final, the loser of this match will get another chance in Qualifier 2.

In their maiden season, Gujarat Titans has been brilliant as they have lost just 4 out of their 14 games and became the first side to seal their spot in the playoffs. However, they come into this game after being beaten by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last game and would want to be far better, especially in new conditions at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals has been consistent and they look balanced ahead of this clash. However, they would need Jos Buttler to find some form back and be the difference between the sides. The bowlers have been good, and their win against CSK in their last match should give them confidence.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, here is everything you need to know:

GT vs RR Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals encounter.

GT vs RR Live Streaming

The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

GT vs RR Match Details

The GT vs RR match will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata, on Tuesday, 24 May at 7:30 pm.

GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

Suggested Playing XI for GT vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan

GT vs RR Probable XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

