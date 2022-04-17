GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Chennai Super Kings lost four matches on the bounce and then got their campaign off to a start with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a high-scoring contest. The team seems to have finally got their momentum back with their first victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League. This should keep them high on confidence when they take on a dominating Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are topping the points table with four wins in five games. They have been a team to beat this season as their bowling has been sharp and their senior players are stepping up with the bat.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings; here is everything you need to know:

GT vs CSK Telecast



Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings encounter.

GT vs CSK Live Streaming



The match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

GT vs CSK Match Details



The GT vs CSK match will be played at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Sunday, 17 April, at 7:30 PM IST.

GT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction



Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Robin Uthappa

Suggested Playing XI for GT vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohammed Shami

GT vs CSK Probable XIs:



Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary

