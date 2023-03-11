Toss report: Gujarat Giants announced two changes in their playing XI after winning the toss and opting to bat against Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in Mumbai.

South African opener Laura Wolvaardt and Australian leg-spinner Georgia Wareham were included in place of Sophia Dunkley and Annabel Sutherland.

Wolvaardt, who played a key role in South Africa’s run to the final of the T20 World Cup last month, had earlier been announced as injured skipper Beth Mooney’s replacement, with Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana taking over the leadership duties.

The Capitals, meanwhile, will be hoping to return to winning ways after getting outplayed by the Mumbai Indians in what was their first defeat of the inaugural WPL.

The Meg Lanning-led side, which started off with commanding victories over Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, were bowled out for a paltry 105 with MI chasing the target down with eight wickets and five overs to spare.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

Gujarat Giants: S Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Sushma Verma (wk), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi

