Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 62 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Ahmedabad on Monday, knowing that a win would help them all but secure a place in the playoffs for a second season running.

Hardik Pandya and Co sit atop the IPL standings with 16 points, while SRH, in ninth place with just eight points, have been left hanging by a thread after enduring mixed fortunes this season.

The Gujarat Titans have been a near-perfect side this season, and as a result, they have hardly slipped up.

Throughout the season, the Titans have lost just four games so far, two of those which have come in the last five matches.

Much recently, the Titans lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, and this was a defeat despite all-round heroics from Rashid Khan, who picked four wickets as well as slammed 79 off 32 balls.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, though, have had their fair share of troubles. Barring his unbeaten 100 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Harry Brook has failed to fire in most of his recent matches. Their batting lineup too has looked unstable and have chopped and changed regularly, while their bowling has been far from the best.

Lack of consistency has hurt SRH and that is where they would look to improve in their final three league matches of the current season.

GT have been clinical throughout the tournament. Shubman Gill has clicked with the bat in most of the matches he has played, an excellent middle order, and two bowlers (Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan) who are in the race for the Purple Cap. Noor Ahmad, too, has proved to be an impressive signing for GT, taking 11 wickets so far.

For SRH to beat GT in Ahmedabad, Aiden Markram and Co will need to put a collective effort and hope their batters get going, just as Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi showcased a few days back against Rajasthan Royals (RR) when they chased down 215.

GT vs SRH: Head-to-head

Both Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have met only twice in the IPL, with both teams sharing spoils 1-1.

The last time the two teams met, was in IPL 2022 in Mumbai, when GT emerged victorious by five wickets. Wriddhiman Saha had scored 68 to help GT chase down a target of 196.

GT vs SRH: Form guide (Last five matches)

GT: L W W L W

SRH: L W L W L

GT vs SRH Date and Time

GT vs SRH will be played on 15 May (Monday) at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT vs SRH TV coverage, live streaming

GT vs SRH in IPL 2023 will be available on Star Sports Network for TV broadcast. The match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website if you’re looking to live stream it.

GT vs SRH squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), KS Bharat, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, R Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Pradeep Sangwan, Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Yash Dayal

Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Harry Brook, Mayank Dagar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Samarth Vyas, T Natarajan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Adil Rashid, Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma, Upendra Yadav.

