In the 23rd match of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, defending champions Gujarat Titans will be hosting Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, 16 April 2023 at their home ground, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While Gujarat have shown a decent performance in the league and stands in the third position on the points table, Rajasthan have also shown a similar performance by winning three matches out of four. Ahead of the match on Sunday, take a look at their head-to-head records and live-streaming details.

GT vs RR: Head-to-head records

If we look at the head-to-head records between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royal, the two teams have played a total of three matches against each other. Out of the three matches, Gujarat won all of them, while Rajasthan is yet to register their win against the Titans.

GT vs RR weather prediction

While Ahmedabad will have clear skies on Sunday, the maximum temperature is expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to dip to 26 degrees Celsius. The wind speed can go up to 24 km/hour.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live streaming

When will the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals take place?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will take place on 16 April, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals take place?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can I watch the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on TV?

The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I stream the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on firstpost.com.

GT vs RR full squads

Gujarat Titans – Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, and Mohit Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals – Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, and Joe Root.

