GT vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

The first game of Saturday's doubleheader will be full of excitement as Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The fixture will take place at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

A win here will be key for both sides for entirely different reasons. A victory in this match will see GT take one step forward towards the playoffs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have the task of getting their campaign back on track after two consecutive losses.

A lot of focus will be on Virat Kohli – he has had a wretched season so far and comes into this game after having score 128 runs in nine matches for RCB. He walked out to open the innings in the previous game but could never get going and was dismissed for 9.

Apart from Virat Kohli’s struggles, Glenn Maxwell too has not found the consistency that his side needs to be a potent force. Dinesh Karthik has played a number of crucial knocks but he needs a good platform to finish off games. The onus will also be on captain Faf du Plessis to get his team off to a good start.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have been one of the most entertaining franchises this season. They come into this encounter with seven wins from eight fixtures and are on a four-match winning streak.

They have shown nerves of steel and have won as many as 3 matches that went down to the last ball. These performances should give them a lot of hope. However, they would need their top order to be more consistent.

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted playing XI:

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

