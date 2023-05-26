Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Here’s what will happen if rain washes out match at Narendra Modi Stadium

GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Here’s what will happen if rain washes out match at Narendra Modi Stadium

The high-voltage IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 between GT and MI has a cloud hanging over its head quite literally with heavy rain making its way to the Narendra Modi Stadium and delayed the toss.

GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Ground staff at the Narendra Modi Stadium bring covers out after it starts raining shortly before the Gujarat Titans-Mumbai Indians fixture. Sportzpics

Defending champions Gujarat Titans take on five-time winners Mumbai Indians in a highly-anticipated showdown in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The high-voltage clash however, has a cloud hanging over its head quite literally with heavy rain making its way to the Narendra Modi Stadium and forcing the ground staff to bring out the covers shortly before toss in the third playoff fixture of the season.

There had been a forecast of rain for the penultimate clash of the 16th season, and Ahmedabad did experience showers on the eve of the GT-MI fixture.

LIVE: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad

The rain gods then, made their way back to Motera a little over half an hour before toss, the steady drizzle transforming into a downpour and leaving players, match officials and fans wondering if there would be any cricketing action in store or not.

The downpour, though, did subside shortly before 7 pm local time and the covers were taken off promptly.

The toss then took place at 7.45 pm, with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma opting to chase after calling it correctly during the coin flip. Play then started at 8 pm, 30 minutes later that the scheduled start.

According to the IPL playing conditions, there isn’t a reserve day for Qualifier 2. The 20-over contest can be reduced to five-overs-a-side if there’s further weather-forced delays. If a five-over face-off isn’t possible, the winner of the GT-MI clash will be decided by a Super Over that can start as late as 12.50 am local time.

And if there’s no play possible at all, the team that finished higher on the points table at the end of the league stage — defending champions Gujarat Titans in this case — will progress to the final at the same venue where they face four-time winners Chennai Super Kings, whom they suffered a 15-run defeat against in Qualifier 1 in Chennai on Tuesday.

Updated Date: May 26, 2023 20:26:33 IST

