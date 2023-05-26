Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) made as many as two changes to their lineup for the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 showdown with Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad on Friday.

GT decided to bring Josh Little and Sai Sudharsan back into their lineup in place of Dasun Shanaka and Darshan Nalkande. Five-time champions MI, on the other hand, decided to bring left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya back into the lineup in place of offie Hrithik Shokeen.

Seamer Little returns to the GT lineup after representing Ireland in their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh earlier this month. Little has collected six wickets in eight appearances so far in his maiden IPL season.

Little, though, was included in GT’s Impact Substitues list when the team sheets were revealed ahead of start of play with GT starting with only three overseas players initially. Hardik announcing his name during toss, however, pretty much confirms Little as their Impact Player later in the game.

Sai Sudharsan, meanwhile, has had a decent run with the Titans so far this season, collecting 234 runs at an average of 46.80, collecting two half-centuries along the way.

The GT-MI fixture, meanwhile, got off to a delayed start thanks to a spell of heavy rain at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Following an umpire inspection at 7.20 pm local time, the toss was delayed to 7.45 pm, with play starting 15 minutes after the toss.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited GT to bat. In-form opener Shubman Gill then got Gujarat off to a promising start, stitching a 54-run opening stand with Wriddhiman Saha and later bringing up his fifth half-century of the season in 32 deliveries.

In the process, Gill went past Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis on the batting leaderboard to gain possession of the Orange Cap.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Subs: Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal

