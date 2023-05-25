GT vs MI IPL Qualifier 2 2023 all you need to know: IPL Qualifier 2 2023 will take place on Friday with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) taking on Mumbai Indians (MI). The winner of the match will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final on 28 May.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

While Hardik Pandy’s GT are hoping to secure a consecutive title win and second in as many seasons since their inception, Mumbai are a record five-time champion.

In the league phase, GT were clearly the best team, winning 10 out of 14 matches — the only team to do so. While they were the favourites to reach the final, they suffered a 15-run defeat to CSK in Qualifier 1. They will be looking to forget the defeat and win their next two matches to clinch the coveted IPL trophy once again.

For Mumbai, the journey to Qualifier 2 has been quite a fairytale story.

MI lost their first four matches in seven games but roared back with five wins in the last seven matches to reach the playoffs.

They thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the Eliminator to reach the IPL Qualifier 2.

Having seen their arch-rivals CSK reach the final, MI would want to settle for nothing less than a battle against them in the final.

Here’s everything you need to know about the GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2:

GT vs MI date, match timings and venue:

The match will be played on 26 May, 2023 (Friday) and will start at 7.30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 7 PM IST. The Qualifier 2 will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT vs MI, Ahmedabad weather report: Clear skies are expected in Ahmedabad on Friday, according to weather.com. There are 20 percent chance of precipitation in the day but rain is not expected to hamper the proceedings during the game. The temperature during the game is expected to be around the mid-30s.

GT vs MI head-to-head: Mumbai lead the head-to-head race 2-1 against Gujarat in the three matches played so far.

GT vs MI head-to-head in 2023: Gujarat defeated Mumbai by 55 runs in the first match of the season between the two sides, while MI won the reverse fixture by 27 runs.

GT vs MI form guide:

Gujarat Titans: LWWLW

Mumbai Indians: WWLWW

GT vs MI live streaming: The match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website. It will also be broadcast on Star Sports TV channels.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.