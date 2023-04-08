Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are all set to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Sunday. The face-off, which is expected to be a high-scoring match, is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While the Hardik Pandya-led Titans got a flying start after winning their opening two matches against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC), KKR bagged their first win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs. Ahead of IPL’s match 13 in Ahmedabad, take a look at GT and KKR’s head-to-head records and weather predictions for the day.

GT vs KKR: Head-to-head records

Looking at their previous track records, Gujarat and KKR have faced each other in just one match played in the previous edition of the IPL. GT won the game by eight runs.

GT vs KKR weather prediction

As the match is scheduled to take place in the afternoon, the maximum temperature can reach up to 39 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The weather is expected to be very warm with a hazy sun.

GT vs KKR match date

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on 9 April 2023, Sunday.

GT vs KKR match location

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT vs KKR match timings

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where to watch GT vs KKR on TV?

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

GT vs KKR live streaming

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on Firstpost.com.

GT vs KKR full squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, and Mohit Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Vaibhav Arora, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, and Jason Roy.

