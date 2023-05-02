Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  GT vs DC: Mohammed Shami runs riot with four wickets as Delhi Capitals lose half their side in powerplay

GT vs DC: Mohammed Shami runs riot with four wickets as Delhi Capitals lose half their side in powerplay

Mohammed Shami picked four wickets as DC lost half their side in their IPL 2023 match against GT in Ahmedabad.

Mohammed Shami picked four wickets in the powerplay against DC. Sportzpics

Gujarat Titans struck four times in the powerplay in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Having opted to bat first, DC lost as many as four wickets in the first four overs. Mohammed Shami struck in the very first ball of the match to get rid of Phil Salt, who was caught by David Miller at cover. Skipper David Warner was the next to depart, having been run-out at the strikers’ end.

Shami then struck again in the fifth ball of the third over, removing Rilee Rossouw who was edged an caught by wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

Shami continued running riot, removing Manish Pandey and Priyam Garg in the same over, the fifth one.

DC were five down by now, and they ended the powerplay with a forgettable score of 28/5.

DC are currently languishing in tenth place in the IPL standings, with just two wins (Four points) to their name. GT, meanwhile, lead the standings with 12 points from eight matches.

Updated Date: May 02, 2023

