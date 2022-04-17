GT vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match Live update

Pune's MCA stadium will witness the exciting clash between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Sunday, 17 April.

In many ways, this match will be a test of wits between two new captains – Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya. While CSK finally won their first match after four successive losses, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have surged to the top of the points table with 4 wins out of 5 games so far.

For Chennai, bowling has been a big concern but they have found a good option in the form of Maheesh Theekshana, who was superb in their win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

As far as batting is concerned, time has come for misfiring opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and inconsistent Moeen Ali to step up. Robin Uthappa, on the other hand, has been in good touch.

And for CSK to challenge Gujarat, the likes of Ambati Rayudu, skipper Ravindra Jadeja and former captain MS Dhoni have to add power lower down the order.

Titans come into this encounter after beating Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs. The team seems to have bounced back from their only loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

GT have perhaps the best bowling attack this season. Apart from New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, who has picked up 8 wickets so far, Rashid Khan (6 wickets) Mohammed Shami (7 wickets), captain Hardik Pandya (4 wickets) and Yash Dayal (3 wickets), make up for a strong bowling unit.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI:



Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary

