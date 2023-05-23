With the wicket of Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad improved his wickets tally to 14 scalps from 11 matches.
Gujarat Titans’ (GT) Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad has been in fine form this Indian Premier League (IPL) season, and maintained it with the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Shivam Dube during Qualifier 1 at Chepauk on Tuesday.
Noor was bowling the 12th over of the CSK innings. He delivered a full length ball on off, but the ball ended up spinning sharply, and that eventually deceived Dube, dismantling the leg stump.
Dube, who has been impressive with the bat this season, scoring 386 runs from 15 matches, was dismissed just for one run.
The winner of the GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 contest earns direct qualification to Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad, while the losing team takes on the winners of Wednesday’s Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI).
Ruturaj Gaikwad's 60 ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides, CSK's maiden victory over GT could not have come without Ravindra Jadeja's heroics in the middle overs of the run chase.
Gaikwad struck a 44-ball 60 on a tricky Chepauk wicket as Chennai Super Kings bowled Gujarat Titans out for 157 after setting them 173 to win in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023.
“I have 8-9 months to decide. Why take that headache now. I’ll always be there for CSK, whether it’s playing or something outside," said MS Dhoni.