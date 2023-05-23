Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

GT vs CSK: Noor Ahmad castles Shivam Dube with unplayable delivery; watch video

With the wicket of Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad improved his wickets tally to 14 scalps from 11 matches.

GT vs CSK: Noor Ahmad castles Shivam Dube with unplayable delivery; watch video

Noor Ahmad of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Shivam Dube of Chennai Superkings during the Qualifier 1 match of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Gujurat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 23rd May 2023 Photo by: Ron Gaunt / SPORTZPICS for IPL

Gujarat Titans’ (GT) Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad has been in fine form this Indian Premier League (IPL) season, and maintained it with the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Shivam Dube during Qualifier 1 at Chepauk on Tuesday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Noor was bowling the 12th over of the CSK innings. He delivered a full length ball on off, but the ball ended up spinning sharply, and that eventually deceived Dube, dismantling the leg stump.

Dube, who has been impressive with the bat this season, scoring 386 runs from 15 matches, was dismissed just for one run.

With the wicket, Noor Ahmad improved his wickets tally to 14 scalps from 11 matches.

The winner of the GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 contest earns direct qualification to Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad, while the losing team takes on the winners of Wednesday’s Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 23, 2023 21:57:21 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Gaikwad's 60, Jadeja's tidy spell pave way for CSK's maiden win against GT
First Cricket News

IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Gaikwad's 60, Jadeja's tidy spell pave way for CSK's maiden win against GT

Ruturaj Gaikwad's 60 ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides, CSK's maiden victory over GT could not have come without Ravindra Jadeja's heroics in the middle overs of the run chase.

IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad shines as CSK defeat GT in Qualifier 1
Photos

IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad shines as CSK defeat GT in Qualifier 1

Gaikwad struck a 44-ball 60 on a tricky Chepauk wicket as Chennai Super Kings bowled Gujarat Titans out for 157 after setting them 173 to win in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023.

IPL 2023: ‘I don’t know’, MS Dhoni remains tight-lipped on future with CSK after guiding them to final
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: ‘I don’t know’, MS Dhoni remains tight-lipped on future with CSK after guiding them to final

“I have 8-9 months to decide. Why take that headache now. I’ll always be there for CSK, whether it’s playing or something outside," said MS Dhoni.