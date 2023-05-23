Gujarat Titans’ (GT) Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad has been in fine form this Indian Premier League (IPL) season, and maintained it with the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Shivam Dube during Qualifier 1 at Chepauk on Tuesday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Noor was bowling the 12th over of the CSK innings. He delivered a full length ball on off, but the ball ended up spinning sharply, and that eventually deceived Dube, dismantling the leg stump.

Dube, who has been impressive with the bat this season, scoring 386 runs from 15 matches, was dismissed just for one run.

With the wicket, Noor Ahmad improved his wickets tally to 14 scalps from 11 matches.

The winner of the GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 contest earns direct qualification to Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad, while the losing team takes on the winners of Wednesday’s Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.