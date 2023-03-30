The IPL 2023 will start with the match between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on Friday 31 March. The inaugural match of the IPL 2023 is slated to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat made a roaring entry into the tournament last year, lifting the trophy in their very first appearance. CSK, on the other hand, failed to bring out their iconic form in the previous season. The Yellow franchise finished at the ninth spot in the points table, only above Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2023: All you need to know

Hardik Pandya will continue to lead the Gujarat Titans. The franchise has retained the majority of their players while also signing some prominent faces at the mini-auction including Kane Williamson, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Joshua Little, KS Bharat and Mohit Sharma. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni will serve as the CSK captain with Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja making a deadly all-rounder combination. However, they will miss the service of newly-bought Kyle Jamieson, who has been ruled out of the entire campaign due to injury.

Head-to-head records:

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have squared off twice beforehand. The Hardik Pandya-led side emerged victorious on both occasions, which came in the IPL 2022.

Weather report:

The weather at the Narendra Modi Stadium is predicted to be sunny on 31 March. Hence, the rain will not play a spoilsport during the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. The wind speed is expected to be around 12-17 km/h during the 20-over game. The temperature could hover around 22 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius and the humidity is likely to be around 48-57 percent.

Ahead of Friday’s IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, here is all you need to know:

When will IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will take place on 31 March, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings start?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday. Toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match?

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match?

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Full squads:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

