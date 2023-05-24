That brings us to the end of our coverage of Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023, with four-time winners Chennai Super Kings triumphing over defending champions Gujarat Titans by 15 runs to book their direct ticket to the final and inch closer to their fifth title, with Ruturaj Gaikwad winning the Player of the Match award in the presentation ceremony for his 44-ball 60 on a tricky Chepauk wicket.

It’s not over for the Titans though, as they will have one more shot at making the final.



We shift our attention to the Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, which takes place at the same venue tomorrow with the winner of that contest squaring off against GT in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday.

For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!