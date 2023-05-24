GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Highlights: GT 157 all out. Mohammed Shami is dismissed off the final ball of the match, with Deepak Chahar pulling off a superb catch near long on as Chennai Super Kings enter the IPL final for a 10th time with a 15-run win. This is also the first time CSK have beaten GT, having lost each of their last three meetings.
GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 preview: Defending champions Gujarat Titans take on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 as 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs get underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.
GT and CSK, the two teams that squared off in the tournament opener at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on 31 March, finished in the top two slots with 20 and 17 points respectively with the Titans topping the table for a second season in a row since making their debut last year along with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
CSK were tied with LSG on 17 points, given the fixture between the two at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium earlier this month had been rained off, but finished ahead on the table due to their superior Net Run Rate.
As far as the head-to-head record between the two teams goes, it’s 3-0 in favour of Gujarat at the moment. The Hardik Pandya-led side have pulled off a hat-trick of chases against MS Dhoni and Co — winning by three wickets and seven wickets last season. In the first game of the 16th edition, Gujarat managed to chase down the 179-run target set by Chennai with five wickets and four deliveries to spare.
While the winner of this contest progresses directly into the final that takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium this Sunday, the loser will have another shot at making the final as they take on the winner of the Eliminator between LSG and Mumbai Indians, which takes place on Wednesday, 24 May.
Teams:
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
