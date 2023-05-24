Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • GT vs CSK, Highlights, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 in Chennai: Chennai defeat Gujarat by 15 runs, enter 10th final

GT vs CSK, Highlights, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 in Chennai: Chennai defeat Gujarat by 15 runs, enter 10th final

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights, Latest IPL Updates: GT 157 all out. Mohammed Shami is dismissed off the final ball of the match, with Deepak Chahar pulling off a superb catch near long on as Chennai Super Kings enter the IPL final for a 10th time with a 15-run win.

GT vs CSK, Highlights, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 in Chennai: Chennai defeat Gujarat by 15 runs, enter 10th final

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya and Chennai Super Kings counterpart MS Dhoni pose with the IPL trophy ahead of Qualifier 1 in Chennai. Sportzpics

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

Gujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kings At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 23 May, 2023

23 May, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

172/7 (20.0 ov)

Qualifier 1
Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans

157/10 (20.0 ov)

Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 15 runs

Live Blog
23:54 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023, with four-time winners Chennai Super Kings triumphing over defending champions Gujarat Titans by 15 runs to book their direct ticket to the final and inch closer to their fifth title, with Ruturaj Gaikwad winning the Player of the Match award in the presentation ceremony for his 44-ball 60 on a tricky Chepauk wicket.

It’s not over for the Titans though, as they will have one more shot at making the final.


We shift our attention to the Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, which takes place at the same venue tomorrow with the winner of that contest squaring off against GT in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday.

For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!

Full Scorecard
23:40 (IST)

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 LIVE Score

After 20 overs,Gujarat Titans 157/10 ( Noor Ahmad 7 , )

Needing 27 to win from the final over, Pathirana conceded five off the first three deliveries to put the target out of Gujarat's reach. Noor Ahmad collected a boundary off the fourth ball, getting a thick leading edge over short third man, but can only collect a single off the fifth. Pathirana has to bowl the final ball again after firing it wide down the leg side. Shami, looking to end the match on a high, hardly gets any timing in his wild slog down the ground and is caught near long on, resulting in a 15-run win for CSK — their first against GT in four attempts.

Full Scorecard
23:28 (IST)
wkt

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 LIVE Score

OUT! Brilliant catch by Deepak Chahar running in the opposite direction near long on as Matheesha Pathirana removes Mohammed Shami off the last ball of the match.

Gujarat Titans are bowled out for 157, and with that Chennai Super Kings seal a 15-run win in Qualifier 1 to enter the IPL final for an unprecedented 10th time!

Shami c Chahar b Pathirana 5(5)

Full Scorecard
23:22 (IST)
wkt

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 LIVE Score

After 19 overs,Gujarat Titans 146/9 ( Noor Ahmad 0 , Mohammad Shami 4)

OUT! Rashid Khan holes out to deep point off a low, wide full toss from Tushar Deshpande to depart for 30, and that should be the game as far as Chennai Super Kings are concerned! Well planned, and just as well executed by the champion side! Eight runs and a wicket off the penultimate over of the chase, leaving Gujarat Titans needing another 27 to win off six balls.

Rashid c Conway b Deshpande 30(16)

Full Scorecard
23:17 (IST)
wkt

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 LIVE Score

OUT! Two wickets in two balls for Chennai Super Kings as substitute fielder Subranshu Senapati runs new batter Darshan Nalkande out at the non-striker's end with the superb direct hit after the latter pushes for a quick single. Just when things were starting to brighten up for the Gujarat Titans, it's CSK's fielding that allows them to seize control once again! GT 136/8; need 37 off 14

Nalkande run out sub(Senapati) 0(1)

Full Scorecard
23:15 (IST)
wkt

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 LIVE Score

OUT! Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls off a screamer at deep midwicket as Vijay Shankar departs for 14 while attempting to press the accelerator! Matheesha Pathirana gets his first wicket of the evening! GT 136/7

Shankar c Gaikwad b Pathirana 14(10)

Full Scorecard
23:06 (IST)
six

GT vs CSK LIVE Score

After 17 overs,Gujarat Titans 134/6 ( Vijay Shankar 13 , Rashid Khan 25)

SIX! FOUR! Rashid continues to hammer the Super Kings to all parts of Chepauk, collecting his second maximum off the fourth ball of the 17th over, smashing a slower ball outside off down the ground, before collecting a four off a thick outside edge thanks to a misfield by the man standing at short third. This after Vijay Shankar drilled the ball down the ground over long off for his first maximum of the evening! 19 off Deshpande's third over of the evening, one that has revived the Titans' chase!

Gujarat Titans need another 39 to win off 18

Full Scorecard
23:03 (IST)

GT vs CSK LIVE Score

After 16 overs,Gujarat Titans 116/6 ( Vijay Shankar 6 , Rashid Khan 15)

Rashid Khan decides to take the attack to the Super Kings with a four and a six in a space of three deliveries from Matheesha Pathirana, who goes for 13 in his second over. Gujarat Titans need another 58 to win off 24 deliveries with four wickets in hand.

Full Scorecard
22:47 (IST)
wkt

GT vs CSK LIVE Score

After 15 overs,Gujarat Titans 102/6 ( Vijay Shankar 5 , Rashid Khan 3)

BOWLED! Theekshana makes a mess of the stumps with a quicker delivery as Tewatia gets the marching orders! Gujarat are six down now with less than 100 on the board with Chennai well and truly in the driving seat at the moment! Rashid Khan, who had smashed an unbeaten 79 off 32 balls against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede, gets off the mark right away with a brace. Single off each of the last two deliveries as Theekshana signs off with 2/28. Gujarat need another 71 to win off 30 balls.

Tewatia b Theekshana 3(5)

Full Scorecard
22:35 (IST)
wkt

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 LIVE Score

After 13 overs,Gujarat Titans 88/4 ( Shubman Gill 42 , Vijay Shankar 0)

BOWLED! Jadeja gets rid of the dangerous Miller with a beauty, grabbing his second wicket of the evening in the process! The ball gets a decent bit of turn to beat Miller's inside edge, deflecting off the pad and hitting the top of the off-stump to send the South African packing! Jadeja then bowls a dot to sign off with superb figures of 4-0-18-2.

Miller b Jadeja 4(6)

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
23:28 (IST)

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 LIVE Score

OUT! Brilliant catch by Deepak Chahar running in the opposite direction near long on as Matheesha Pathirana removes Mohammed Shami off the last ball of the match.

Gujarat Titans are bowled out for 157, and with that Chennai Super Kings seal a 15-run win in Qualifier 1 to enter the IPL final for an unprecedented 10th time!

Shami c Chahar b Pathirana 5(5)
23:22 (IST)

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 LIVE Score

After 19 overs,Gujarat Titans 146/9 ( Noor Ahmad 0 , Mohammad Shami 4)

OUT! Rashid Khan holes out to deep point off a low, wide full toss from Tushar Deshpande to depart for 30, and that should be the game as far as Chennai Super Kings are concerned! Well planned, and just as well executed by the champion side! Eight runs and a wicket off the penultimate over of the chase, leaving Gujarat Titans needing another 27 to win off six balls.

Rashid c Conway b Deshpande 30(16)
23:17 (IST)

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 LIVE Score

OUT! Two wickets in two balls for Chennai Super Kings as substitute fielder Subranshu Senapati runs new batter Darshan Nalkande out at the non-striker's end with the superb direct hit after the latter pushes for a quick single. Just when things were starting to brighten up for the Gujarat Titans, it's CSK's fielding that allows them to seize control once again! GT 136/8; need 37 off 14

Nalkande run out sub(Senapati) 0(1)
23:15 (IST)

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 LIVE Score

OUT! Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls off a screamer at deep midwicket as Vijay Shankar departs for 14 while attempting to press the accelerator! Matheesha Pathirana gets his first wicket of the evening! GT 136/7

Shankar c Gaikwad b Pathirana 14(10)
22:47 (IST)

GT vs CSK LIVE Score

After 15 overs,Gujarat Titans 102/6 ( Vijay Shankar 5 , Rashid Khan 3)

BOWLED! Theekshana makes a mess of the stumps with a quicker delivery as Tewatia gets the marching orders! Gujarat are six down now with less than 100 on the board with Chennai well and truly in the driving seat at the moment! Rashid Khan, who had smashed an unbeaten 79 off 32 balls against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede, gets off the mark right away with a brace. Single off each of the last two deliveries as Theekshana signs off with 2/28. Gujarat need another 71 to win off 30 balls.

Tewatia b Theekshana 3(5)
22:35 (IST)

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 LIVE Score

After 13 overs,Gujarat Titans 88/4 ( Shubman Gill 42 , Vijay Shankar 0)

BOWLED! Jadeja gets rid of the dangerous Miller with a beauty, grabbing his second wicket of the evening in the process! The ball gets a decent bit of turn to beat Miller's inside edge, deflecting off the pad and hitting the top of the off-stump to send the South African packing! Jadeja then bowls a dot to sign off with superb figures of 4-0-18-2.

Miller b Jadeja 4(6)
22:28 (IST)

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 LIVE Score

After 11 overs,Gujarat Titans 75/3 ( Shubman Gill 35 , David Miller 1)

OUT! 150 wickets for Ravindra Jadeja in the IPL as he breaks the partnership that was starting to worry the Super Kings. Dasun Shanaka perishes while attempting a reverse sweep, getting enough timing on it for it to fly straight to fellow Sri Lankan Maheesh Theekshana at short third man.

Shanaka c Theekshana b Jadeja 17(16)
22:07 (IST)

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 LIVE Score

After 6 overs,Gujarat Titans 41/2 ( Shubman Gill 20 , Dasun Shanaka 0)

OUT! Hardik Pandya joins Wriddhiman Saha in the Gujarat Titans dressing room after cutting a short, wide delivery from Maheesh Theekshana straight to Ravindra Jadeja at backward point as Maheesh Theekshana strikes in his first over of the evening! Excellent first over from the Sri Lankan offie with just two coming off it along with Pandya's wicket as the defending champions reach 41/2 at the end of the powerplay, needing another 132 to win off 84.

Pandya c Jadeja b Theekshana 8(7)
21:56 (IST)

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 LIVE Score

After 3 overs,Gujarat Titans 22/1 ( Shubman Gill 9 , Hardik Pandya (C) 0)

OUT! Deepak Chahar draws first blood as Wriddhiman Saha holes out to the man standing at deep square leg while looking to clear the boundary rope himself, departing for 12. Skipper Hardik Pandya joins Gill at the centre after Chahar ends what was turning out to be a very expensive over on a good note.

Saha c Pathirana b Chahar 12(11)
21:16 (IST)

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 LIVE Score

OUT! Pin-drop silence at Chepauk as CSK leader MS Dhoni perishes after hitting straight to his GT counterpart Hardik Pandya standing at cover, perishing for 1 in what potentially is his final appearance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium! Mohit Sharma grabs his second wicket off his penultimate ball of the evening. CSK 155/6

Dhoni c Pandya b Mohit 1(2)
21:14 (IST)

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 LIVE Score

After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 148/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 10 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 0)

OUT! Rashid Khan grabs his only wicket off his final delivery of the evening as Ambati Rayudu perishes right after smashing the Afghan superstar for a maximum over deep square leg, miscuing the ball towards deep midwicket where Dasun Shanaka latches on to the ball to complete the catch. Huge cheer at the Chepauk after Rayudu's dismissal as 'Thala' makes his way to the centre.

Rayudu c Shanaka b Rashid 17(9)
20:58 (IST)

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 LIVE Score

After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 131/4 ( Ambati Rayudu 6 , Ravindra Jadeja 4)

OUT! Chennai continue losing wickets in pairs as Devon Conway, who was set on 40, perishes at the start of Mohammed Shami's third over after holing out to Rashid Khan at deep midwicket. Gujarat once again claw back with two quick wickets just when Chennai appear to be hitting the gas pedal. Tidy third over from Shami, with six coming off it along with the wicket. Two new faces in Jadeja and Rayudu at the centre.

Conway c Rashid b Shami 40(34)
20:55 (IST)

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 LIVE Score

OUT! Darshan Nalkande finally gets his first wicket of the season as Ajinkya Rahane's cameo comes to an end! After smashing Nalkande for a six in the previous delivery, Rahane ends up cutting a short-of-length ball outside off straight to the fielder at backward point to depart for 17. CSK 121/4

Rahane c Gill b Nalkande 17(10)
20:31 (IST)

GT vs CSK LIVE Score

BOWLED! One wicket quickly leads to another as Noor Ahmad foxes Shivam Dube with the wrong un'. Dube attempts a wild heave towards the midwicket region, with the ball sneaking through his defence after holding its line and crashing into the stumps, uprooting the middle pole. CSK 90/2

Dube b Ahmad 1(3)

20:29 (IST)

GT vs CSK LIVE Score

OUT! Mohit Sharma with the breakthrough as the Titans finally end the solid opening partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. The former departs after mishitting a short-of-length delivery from the veteran seamer, offering David Miller at long on the easiest of grabs. Departs for 60, scoring another 58 runs getting a reprieve thanks a no-ball by Darshan Nalkande.

Gaikwad c Miller b Mohit 60(44)
20:18 (IST)

GT vs CSK LIVE Score

FOUR! Fine way for Ruturaj Gaikwad to bring up his third half-century of the season as well as his 13th overall in the IPL! Decides to take the aerial route against a short, wide delivery from Mohit Sharma, guiding it behind point with the fielder running to his right from third man unable to get to it in time. Gaikwad brings up the milestone in 36 deliveries, collecting six fours along the way! CSK 69/0
 
19:13 (IST)

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 LIVE Score

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
19:04 (IST)

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 LIVE Score

TOSS: Gujarat Titans win the toss, and skipper Hardik Pandya opts to field

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Highlights: GT 157 all out. Mohammed Shami is dismissed off the final ball of the match, with Deepak Chahar pulling off a superb catch near long on as Chennai Super Kings enter the IPL final for a 10th time with a 15-run win. This is also the first time CSK have beaten GT, having lost each of their last three meetings.

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 preview: Defending champions Gujarat Titans take on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 as 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs get underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

GT and CSK, the two teams that squared off in the tournament opener at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on 31 March, finished in the top two slots with 20 and 17 points respectively with the Titans topping the table for a second season in a row since making their debut last year along with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

CSK were tied with LSG on 17 points, given the fixture between the two at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium earlier this month had been rained off, but finished ahead on the table due to their superior Net Run Rate.

As far as the head-to-head record between the two teams goes, it’s 3-0 in favour of Gujarat at the moment. The Hardik Pandya-led side have pulled off a hat-trick of chases against MS Dhoni and Co — winning by three wickets and seven wickets last season. In the first game of the 16th edition, Gujarat managed to chase down the 179-run target set by Chennai with five wickets and four deliveries to spare.

While the winner of this contest progresses directly into the final that takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium this Sunday, the loser will have another shot at making the final as they take on the winner of the Eliminator between LSG and Mumbai Indians, which takes place on Wednesday, 24 May.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 24, 2023 00:33:12 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Gaikwad's 60, Jadeja's tidy spell pave way for CSK's maiden win against GT
First Cricket News

IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Gaikwad's 60, Jadeja's tidy spell pave way for CSK's maiden win against GT

Ruturaj Gaikwad's 60 ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides, CSK's maiden victory over GT could not have come without Ravindra Jadeja's heroics in the middle overs of the run chase.

IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: CSK, at Chepauk, stand in GT's way of second straight final
First Cricket News

IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: CSK, at Chepauk, stand in GT's way of second straight final

Gujarat Titans are vying for a second consecutive IPL final, at home, but in their way stand the only team to have done this before - Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: Form guide, head-to-head, live streaming and all you need to know
First Cricket News

IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: Form guide, head-to-head, live streaming and all you need to know

All eyes would be on if CSK can seal a direct passage to the IPL 2023 final with a win over GT at Chepauk on Tuesday.