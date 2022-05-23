'GT, LSG and RR did well at the auctions': Murali Kartik sheds light on IPL 2022 playoffs and more

Former cricketer and commentator Murali Kartik has praised Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals for turning around the league with their astounding performances and leadership this year.

In a live chatroom session CricChat Season 2, talking about the three franchises that have made it to the IPL 2022 playoffs, Kartik said, “They are the new boys, but the players and people involved have been present for a long time. They have handled the post before. The auction plays a very important role and Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals did very well there.”

He emphasised the importance of decisions taken on the auction day and singled out Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya for their stellar performances this season.

“At the end of the day, the decisions taken on the auction day are the most important for team selection,” he said.

He corelated Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings’ struggle this season to the franchises' weak performance on the auction day. “For example, Bumrah doesn’t have consistent support in bowling. Super King’s bowlers have performed well but overall, it’s been difficult for them,” he said.

Talking about former captain Virat Kohli, Kartik said he is one of those players who is “always ready when the bell rings.”

“You can’t keep such players out of the squad for tournaments like the T20 World Cup because they have earned the right to be there for what they are and what they can do at the end moment,” he added.

He said the IPL has only become fiercer over the years and predicts an upward trend in the upcoming years. He also spoke about his IPL tenure when he played for four teams: Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Kings XI Punjab.

When asked about India’s lagging performance at big events like the T20 World Cup, Kartik said, “Yes, when we last won the World Cup in 2007, we hadn’t really embraced the format and were viewing it reluctantly. Then IPL changed a lot in terms of our mentality and skill level, which has made a huge difference, but the answer to this has to be given on many different levels. Superficially speaking, my sympathy is with the team as some things have gone against us, costing us the entire tournament.”

During the session, Murali reminisced about his time in Australia in 2004-05, when he ran through the Australian batting on a dustbowl, gaining seven wickets in the match to bowl India to a win, which is considered one of the best moments of his cricketing career.

For Kartik, playing for India was one of the most challenging yet most rewarding experiences.

“I was competing for one spot against so many other good spinners, although I had come from a very small association,” he said.

