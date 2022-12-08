'Greatest cricketer of modern era': Ricky Ponting pays emotional tribute to Shane Warne; watch video

The cricketing world is yet to recover from the untimely demise of Shane Warne earlier this year.

The legendary spinner was a mainstay in the Australian side for years and had forged friendships with several players. Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting got emotional while remembering his friend and teammate on Thursday.

The star batter paid an emotional tribute to Shane Warne when the late cricketer was elevated to Legend status in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame. Ponting called Warne “the greatest cricketer of the modern era” and got teary-eyed while remembering their best moments together.

The video was shared with the caption, “The ultimate competitor. Star power. Never beaten. Reliable. Accepting and caring. Infectious smile. The life of the party. Larrikin. Generous beyond peer. Ricky Ponting’s tribute to Shane Warne”.

Watch:

🗣️ “The ultimate competitor. Star power. Never beaten. Reliable. Accepting and caring. Infectious smile. The life of the party. Larrikin. Generous beyond peer.” Ricky Ponting’s tribute to Shane Warne 👑 pic.twitter.com/ZuarLWTT4b — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 8, 2022



Ponting also recalled how he and Warne became friends right from their first meeting back in 1992 at the Cricket Academy in Adelaide. He credited the spinner with showing him the ropes and giving him his nickname as well. The former skipper reminisced about the 2006 Ashes Test win in Adelaide, where Warne played a pivotal role in the victory. Ponting can be seen holding back his tears as he video ends.

Later on, Ponting stated that he could have spoken for at least a quarter of an hour more on Warne. Speaking to Channel 7, he admitted to former teammate Matthew Hayden that he still struggles if he hears Warne’s voice on television. He even admitted to turning down the volume of the television if this happened. “’You can hear his voice somewhere, and then you go and find where it is in the house and you have to turn it down,” he added.

Warne became the fifth cricketer to be given the ‘Legend’ status in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame. The late spinner joined the ranks of Donald Bradman, Keith Miller, Richie Benaud and Dennis Lillee with this achievement.

Warne passed away at the age of 52 in March this year following a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.