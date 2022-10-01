'Grateful to God to have survived a possible disaster': Unmukt Chand suffers eye injury

Former India U19 skipper Unmukt Chand suffered an eye injury while playing in the Minor League Cricket for Silicon Valley Strikers in the United States. The right-handed batter took to social media and posted a picture of his swollen eye.

“It’s never a smooth ride for an athlete. Some days you come home victorious, other days disappointed & there are some when you come home with bruises and dents,” Chand tweeted.

“Grateful to God to have survived a possible disaster. Play hard but be safe. It’s a thin line,” he wrote.

It’s never a smooth ride for an athlete. Some days you come home victorious, other days disappointed&there are some when you come home with bruises and dents.Grateful to God to have survived a possible disaster. Play hard but be safe. It’s a thin line.

Thanku for the good wishes pic.twitter.com/HfW80lxG1c — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) October 1, 2022

Playing in the Minor League, Chand topped the scorer’s list with 612 runs in 2021 and also led his team to the championship title.

Unmukt had led India Under-19 side to a World Cup win in the 2012 edition. The Indian team has won the World Cup at the junior level in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022. Mohammad Kaif was the first Indian skipper to achieve the feat back in 2000 while Virat Kohli captained the 2008 side. The 2018 team was led by Prithvi Shaw while Yash Dhull’s side won it earlier this year.

Chand who had retired from Indian cricket became the first Indian player to feature in Big Bash League (BBL) for Melbourne Renegades in January 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.