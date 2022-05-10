'Got my lucky charm...': Krunal Pandya shares Hardik’s son's photo in LSG jersey before clash against GT

After serving the Mumbai-based franchise together for a few years, the Pandya brothers got separated this year and joined the new entrants — Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. While Hardik Pandya was appointed as the skipper of the Titans, Krunal Pandya was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants. Both the teams started their IPL journey together with their first-ever match of the tournament on 28 March.

Prior to his faceoff against Hardik, the senior Pandya brother shared a photo of Hardik’s son Agastya sporting the Lucknow Super Giant jersey on his personal Twitter handle. He seems to have gifted the exclusive customised jersey to his nephew as Agastya’s name and no. 25 are written on the back of the kit.

Following the picture, Krunal poked Hardik with the caption saying, “ got my lucky charm on my side for tomorrow’s game.” Users across the internet have found the photograph cute and marked the sweet rivalry between the two brothers with some hilarious comments and memes.

During the first battle between the Pandya siblings, Krunal stole the show after dismissing Hardik. But the latter relished the victory at the end as Gujarat beat Lucknow by five wickets. Both the newcomers will meet for the second time today at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune at 7:30 pm.

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have turned out to be almost untouchable in their maiden season. Both teams have already reached the magic figure of 16 points and assured their places in the playoffs.

The Hardik Pandya-led GT have been the topper for a long time during the journey so far. But two consecutive defeats against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians respectively, let them down to the second place. However, Lucknow Super Giants are one step ahead as per the net run rate. The upcoming clash between the two sides can be a decider of the group topper.

