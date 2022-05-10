Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • 'Got my lucky charm...': Krunal Pandya shares Hardik’s son's photo in LSG jersey before clash against GT

Cricket

'Got my lucky charm...': Krunal Pandya shares Hardik’s son's photo in LSG jersey before clash against GT

After serving the Mumbai-based franchise together for a few years, the Pandya brothers got separated this year and joined the new entrants — Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. While Hardik Pandya was appointed as the skipper of the Titans, Krunal Pandya was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants. Both the teams started their IPL journey together with their first-ever match of the tournament on 28 March.

Prior to his faceoff against Hardik, the senior Pandya brother shared a photo of Hardik’s son Agastya sporting the Lucknow Super Giant jersey on his personal Twitter handle. He seems to have gifted the exclusive customised jersey to his nephew as Agastya’s name and no. 25 are written on the back of the kit.

Following the picture, Krunal poked Hardik with the caption saying, “ got my lucky charm on my side for tomorrow’s game.” Users across the internet have found the photograph cute and marked the sweet rivalry between the two brothers with some hilarious comments and memes.

During the first battle between the Pandya siblings, Krunal stole the show after dismissing Hardik. But the latter relished the victory at the end as Gujarat beat Lucknow by five wickets. Both the newcomers will meet for the second time today at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune at 7:30 pm.

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have turned out to be almost untouchable in their maiden season. Both teams have already reached the magic figure of 16 points and assured their places in the playoffs.

The Hardik Pandya-led GT have been the topper for a long time during the journey so far. But two consecutive defeats against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians respectively, let them down to the second place. However, Lucknow Super Giants are one step ahead as per the net run rate. The upcoming clash between the two sides can be a decider of the group topper.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 10, 2022 15:31:09 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report
First Cricket News

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022 Match 48- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs,  Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

IPL 2022: How Indian left-arm pacers have fared in the tournament so far
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: How Indian left-arm pacers have fared in the tournament so far

We now take a look at the left-arm quick bowlers and how they have performed in the competition so far.

IPL 2022 schedule this week, 2 May to 8 May, timetable, match list and venue details
First Cricket News

IPL 2022 schedule this week, 2 May to 8 May, timetable, match list and venue details

Gujarat Titans are looking comfortable in their position as top of the table. The Hardik Pandya-led brigade needs a couple of wins in their last five outings to officially qualify for the playoffs.