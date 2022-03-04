Google Doodle marks beginning of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022

Google has commemorated the start of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup today (4 March) with a special animated doodle.

The first match of the tournament, which is being hosted by New Zealand, is being played between West Indies and New Zeeland at the Bay Oval Stadium in the Bay of Plenty area.

The Google Doodle features all the facets of the game - batting, bowling and fielding. If one clicks on the animated doodle, a confetti of red cricket balls appear on the screen.

View the Google Doodle here:

https://g.co/doodle/aynvp5r

As many as eight teams will be competing in the World Cup, including India. The Indian women’s team will face-off against arch-rivals Pakistan on 6 March, play hosts New Zealand on 10 March, West Indies on 12 March and defending champions England on 16 March.

The Mithali Raj-led team will lock horns against Australia on 19 March, Bangladesh 22 March and South Africa 27 March.

All eyes will be on the skipper, who is set to feature in her sixth World Cup. This makes the right-hand batter the only player after Javed Miandad and Sachin Tendulkar to appear in six ICC World Cups.

Mithali Raj is also the only Indian captain to lead her side to two World Cup finals, in 2005 and 2017. India was the runners-up in both the editions. The Indian Women’s team is looking to clinch its maiden World Cup title in this edition after it lost the 2017 final against England by a mere nine runs.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, which concludes on 3 April, was scheduled to be held last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Google also shared some history about the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. The first edition of the tournament was played in 1973, with England emerging as the victors.

“No matter how heated the competition may get, cricket is highly respected for maintaining high standards of fair play and good sportsmanship. Hence the phrase “It’s just not cricket,” which describes anything considered unfair,” wrote Google.

