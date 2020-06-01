First Cricket
Global Day of Parents 2020: Sachin Tendulkar shares throwback pic with his parents, pens heartfelt note

The picture shared by Tendulkar shows him resting his head on his mother Rajni’s lap with his legs on the lap of his father Ramesh Tendulkar.

FP Trending, Jun 01, 2020 19:54:21 IST

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar posted an emotional message for his father and mother on Global Day of Parents 2020. The cricketer posted a candid throwback picture with his parents where everyone can be seen smiling.

The picture shared by Tendulkar shows him resting his head on his mother Rajni’s lap with his legs on the lap of his father Ramesh Tendulkar. The photo was accompanied by a message that explains his unconditional love for his parents.

"The unconditional love, support and attention that our parents showered on us as we were growing up laid our foundation as individuals," Tendulkar wrote.

Giving credit to his parents for what he is today, the former Indian skipper wrote, "In my life too, the support and guidance from my parents helped me become the person I am today."

"In these challenging times, our parents need us more than ever. It’s our responsibility to take care of them & even more so now during these tough times," he wrote.

Global Day of Parents is observed every year on 1 July. According to the United Nations, the day provides an opportunity to appreciate all parents for their "selfless commitment to children and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing this relationship."

Last month Tendulkar highlighted his paternal side when he donned the barber's hat for his son Arjun Tendulkar amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Tendulkar made his debut in Test cricket on 15 November 1989 and holds the record of the most runs in the longest format of the game with 15,921 runs. He has hit 51 Test centuries and has played six World Cups in a career of 24 years.

