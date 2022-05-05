Glenn Maxwell hails Virat Kohli for stealing the show at reception party with groovy dance moves

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has chosen Royal Challengers Bangalore’s former skipper Virat Kohli as the best dancer at his wedding party. From Kohli to skipper Faf du Plessis, every RCB player was seen having a great time together at the reception party in Mumbai on 27 April.

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman tied the knot in Australia on 18 March. After joining the RCB bio-bubble for the 15th edition of IPL, Maxwell threw a party for RCB players and their families in a complete Indian traditional set-up.

While speaking to Star Sports before RCB’s clash against the defending champion Chennai Super Kings in Pune on Wednesday, Maxwell was asked to rate his RCB teammates on the basis of their dancing skills. The Aussie all-rounder took no time to praise Kohli for stealing the show with some groovy dance moves. He also added that Kohli was at the centre of the party enjoying the evening with every member in the RCB’s bio-bubble. Siddharth Kaul was also up to the mark while accompanying Kohli there.

Wearing a black kurta, Kohli matched steps with Shahbaz Ahmed in some iconic Bollywood dance numbers. After the reception party, some of the clips went viral across the internet where Kohli was seen hitting the dance floor with some catchy steps on a Tamil chartbuster from the recent hit Pushpa: The Rise.

Bollywood actress and Kohli’s spouse Anushka Sharma also shared a moment of the couple on her Instagram handle revealing their attires for the party.

After a few days of the bash, Kohli was seen bouncing back to his old form hitting his first half-century of this year’s IPL. Maxwell, known for his expertise in the shortest format of cricket, can also play a key role to lead RCB to lift their maiden IPL trophy this year. He has already scored 160 runs in his 8 appearances for the Bangalore-based franchise. After suffering a hattrick of losses, RCB defeated Dhoni’s yellow army by 13 runs on Wednesday and went up to the 4th place in the league table.

