First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 43 Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets
IPL | Match 42 Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs
IPL Apr 27, 2019
RR vs SRH
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 28, 2019
DC vs RCB
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Glenn Maxwell, Australia all-rounder, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Maxwell's X-factor could be decisive factor for Australia

Maxwell nicknamed the ‘Big Show' by his fellow peers can hit the ball 360 degrees and can demoralise the opposition bowlers with his unconventional and authentic batting.

Gaurav Joshi, Apr 26, 2019 20:30:00 IST

One of the purest strikers of the cricket ball in world cricket, Glenn Maxwell is undoubtedly Australia's X-factor. The man nicknamed the ‘Big Show' by his fellow peers can hit the ball 360 degrees and can demoralise the opposition bowlers with his unconventional and authentic batting.

Maxwell burst onto the scene after striking a 19-ball half-century for Victoria in a domestic match in 2011. Since making his debut in 2012, Maxwell's career has been mixed bag.  He has only scored one hundred in 90 innings and his average of 33.33 is often considered mediocre for his stupendous talent.  He was dropped from the ODI setup 12 months ago, but a more disciplined attitude has enabled him to reignite his career.

Glenn Maxwell pumps his fists. AP

Glenn Maxwell pumps his fists in jubilation. AP

It all started with Justin Langer demoting him to No.7 during the Australian summer and giving the license to playing with freedom.  A couple of cameos earned him a promotion to No.5 in India and his form since has taken an upward lift. Maxwell's last three innings have been 71, 98 and 70, so he is heading into the tournament with runs under his belt.

Add to this Maxwell is more than useful off-spinner having bagged 50 wickets in his career.  Plus his athletic fielding and his ability to field anywhere on the ground make him a genuine all-rounder.

Maxwell has spent the past month in England preparing for the global mega event. There is still a big question mark about Maxwell's decision making during the crunch moments, but in recent times he has shown signs of improvement. One thing for sure Maxwell will need to make the right decisions if Australia is to go deep in the tournament.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 20:32:14 IST

Tags : Australia Cricket Team, Australia National Cricket Team, Australia World Cup Matches, Australia World Cup Schedule, Australia World Cup Squad, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, Glenn Maxwell, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 11 8 3 0 16
2
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Kolkata
 11 4 7 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all