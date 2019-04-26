One of the purest strikers of the cricket ball in world cricket, Glenn Maxwell is undoubtedly Australia's X-factor. The man nicknamed the ‘Big Show' by his fellow peers can hit the ball 360 degrees and can demoralise the opposition bowlers with his unconventional and authentic batting.

Maxwell burst onto the scene after striking a 19-ball half-century for Victoria in a domestic match in 2011. Since making his debut in 2012, Maxwell's career has been mixed bag. He has only scored one hundred in 90 innings and his average of 33.33 is often considered mediocre for his stupendous talent. He was dropped from the ODI setup 12 months ago, but a more disciplined attitude has enabled him to reignite his career.

It all started with Justin Langer demoting him to No.7 during the Australian summer and giving the license to playing with freedom. A couple of cameos earned him a promotion to No.5 in India and his form since has taken an upward lift. Maxwell's last three innings have been 71, 98 and 70, so he is heading into the tournament with runs under his belt.

Add to this Maxwell is more than useful off-spinner having bagged 50 wickets in his career. Plus his athletic fielding and his ability to field anywhere on the ground make him a genuine all-rounder.

Maxwell has spent the past month in England preparing for the global mega event. There is still a big question mark about Maxwell's decision making during the crunch moments, but in recent times he has shown signs of improvement. One thing for sure Maxwell will need to make the right decisions if Australia is to go deep in the tournament.

