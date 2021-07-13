Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

'Gayle storm is back', Twitter in awe of 'Universe Boss' as he powers Windies to series win

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 13th, 2021
  • 12:26:51 IST

Chris Gayle's first T20I half-century in six years guided the West Indies to a series-clinching six-wicket victory over Australia in the third fixture of their five-match series at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Monday.

Chasing a modest target of 142 after the tourists struggled yet again with the bat, Gayle recaptured his most destructive form in smashing seven sixes and four fours in racing to 67 off only 38 balls to take his team to the target and a 3-0 lead in the series. The hosts won with 31 balls to spare.

He also sent an ominous warning to all opponents that the 41-year-old could yet be a factor in the Caribbean side's defence of the World T20 title in three months' time.

Gayle's pyrotechnics followed another efficient West Indies performance in the field, as wrist-spinner Hayden Walsh again presented the most effective challenge to the Australians, with figures of two for 18 in limiting the visitors to 141/6.

Meanwhile, Twitter was buzzing with tweets in admiration of the 'Universe Boss' after his quickfire knock against Australia. Here are a few reactions from the micro-blogging site:

T20 'Goat'

Feasting on Australian bowlers!

Never write off the 'Úniverse Boss'

Indeed

Nightmare for opposition bowlers

Such a great man to have in any dressing room!

Word.

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: July 13, 2021 12:26:51 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Peter Handscomb misses County game for Leicestershire after testing positive for COVID-19
First Cricket News

Peter Handscomb misses County game for Leicestershire after testing positive for COVID-19

The 30-year-old, who has been captaining Middlesex this season, couldn't play their Championship Group Two game on Sunday after being forced into isolation following a positive test result.

Suryakumar Yadav can bat at No 3 in T20 World Cup, says Sanjay Manjrekar
First Cricket News

Suryakumar Yadav can bat at No 3 in T20 World Cup, says Sanjay Manjrekar

The T20 World Cup has been moved to UAE and Oman from India. The event scheduled to begin from 17 October.

West Indies vs South Africa: Tabraiz Shamsi inspires Proteas to one-run victory in third T20I
First Cricket News

West Indies vs South Africa: Tabraiz Shamsi inspires Proteas to one-run victory in third T20I

South Africa now take a 2-1 lead going into the fourth match at the same venue on Thursday.