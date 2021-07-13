'Gayle storm is back', Twitter in awe of 'Universe Boss' as he powers Windies to series win

Chris Gayle's first T20I half-century in six years guided the West Indies to a series-clinching six-wicket victory over Australia in the third fixture of their five-match series at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Monday.

Chasing a modest target of 142 after the tourists struggled yet again with the bat, Gayle recaptured his most destructive form in smashing seven sixes and four fours in racing to 67 off only 38 balls to take his team to the target and a 3-0 lead in the series. The hosts won with 31 balls to spare.

He also sent an ominous warning to all opponents that the 41-year-old could yet be a factor in the Caribbean side's defence of the World T20 title in three months' time.

Gayle's pyrotechnics followed another efficient West Indies performance in the field, as wrist-spinner Hayden Walsh again presented the most effective challenge to the Australians, with figures of two for 18 in limiting the visitors to 141/6.

Meanwhile, Twitter was buzzing with tweets in admiration of the 'Universe Boss' after his quickfire knock against Australia. Here are a few reactions from the micro-blogging site:

T20 'Goat'

Wow. Seven sixes in Chris Gayle's innings of 67 today takes him over the 14,000-run mark in Twenty20 cricket #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/Q8FvQ04xLh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 13, 2021

Feasting on Australian bowlers!

Gayle dominating Australia 18 years apart:- 2003 ODI - Bowled with 5/46 and scored 60 in a dominant nine-wicket win 2021 T20I - Top-scored with 67, which is twice more than any other player. Again WI won easily. The 2003 ODI was incidentally the ODI No. 2021.#WIvAUS — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 13, 2021

Never write off the 'Úniverse Boss'



As the cliche goes, form is temporary but class is permanent. Gayle storm is back with 67 off 38 and 7 sixes! #SixMachine — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 13, 2021

Indeed

Chris Gayle amazing! 14,000 T20 runs! The first batsman to reach the feat! Incredible player. All these years and he’s honestly still so exciting to watch. Universe Boss things! #WIvAUS — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) July 13, 2021

Nightmare for opposition bowlers

Talk about wind back the clock! Gayle wow! #WIvsAUS https://t.co/vgUwRQv4Op — Malcolm Conn (@malcolmconn) July 13, 2021

Such a great man to have in any dressing room!

“I want to dedicate these runs to my mates, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard. No matter how great you are, you need a bit of a talk sometimes!” - Chris Gayle #WIvAUS #UniverseBoss #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) July 13, 2021

Word.



T H E B O S S ! — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) July 13, 2021

