New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) Gautam Gambhir was pumped after his team’s one-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. After celebrating the victory, Gambhir was seen making the ‘finger on the lips’ gesture towards the Bengaluru crowd.
The video of Lucknow Super Giants mentor is making rounds on social media.
Gambhir jumped off his seat in the dugout and punched the air in delight, gave warm hugs to all his teammates and afterward silenced the crowd in the IPL 2023 match held in Bengaluru on Monday, 10 April.
Royal Challengers Bangalore were defeated by Lucknow Super Giants by one wicket on Monday. RCB posted a formidable 212 for two when asked to bat first. In response, LSG won the chase in exactly 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis.
After LSG had fallen to 23 for three in the fourth over, Stoinis struck 65 off 30 balls, and Pooran struck 62 off 19 balls. There was some late drama after LSG lost all their designated batters but Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan displayed nerves of steel to guide their side to a famous win.
Earlier, Virat Kohli (61 off 44 balls) and captain Faf du Plessis (79 off 46 balls) contributed 96 runs for the first wicket in 11.3 overs for RCB. Glenn Maxwell, the Australian all-rounder, then smashed 59 in just 29 balls to add to RCB’s total.
