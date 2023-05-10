After a week of diatribe coming his way for the heated altercation with Virat Kohli following the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match on 1 May, Gautam Gambhir is now again the subject of social media chatter. But this time, it’s is all for a somethings purely humane and positive.

Former Indian cricketer Rahul Sharma took to Twitter to express his gratitude to LSG mentor Gambhir for helping arrange emergency medical help for his mother-in-law who had a brain haemorrhage. With Gambhir’s timely intervention, she could be provided with the help she needed to recover.

“Last month was very difficult. My mother-in-law had brain haemorrhage, she was in critical condition. Thank you Gautam Gambhir paaji and (his PA Gaurav Arora) who helped me in such difficult time and he provided the best neurologist and hospital in such a short time and the surgery has been done successfully. Now she is absolutely fine. Thanks to Gangaram hospital and their staff for excellent care. Special thanks to Dr. Manish Chugh, your compassionate treatment is miraculous,” Sharma tweeted.

The tweet caught up soon with Twitterati praising cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir for his prompt assistance.

Hats off to not only as a player but as a human being as a colleague as a mentor as a friend — Nikhil Bhardwaj (@rkbnikhil) May 9, 2023

Gambhir is a king — Omkar Ghode (@omkarghode) May 9, 2023

Earlier Gambhir garnered a lot of criticism for the high-voltage drama that unfolded on the ground after an argument between Virat Kohli and LSG’s Naveen-ul-Haq during the game snowballed into an ugly showdown.

Both Gambhir and Kohli were fined 100 percent of their match fee for the misdemeanour with veterans like Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar calling for stricter punishment.

Rahul Sharma, before retiring from international cricket in August 2022, played four ODIs and two T20s for Team India.

In the IPL he played 44 matches and took 40 wickets. His last appearance was in 2014 for the Rajasthan Royals.

