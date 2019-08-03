First Cricket
Gautam Gambhir hits out at Bishan Bedi, Chetan Chauhan after Navdeep Saini's international debut against West Indies

Gautam Gambhir has once again taken a potshot at former India skipper Bishan Bedi and opener Chetan Chauhan following Navdeep Saini's international debut in the first T20I against West Indies

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 03, 2019 22:15:21 IST

Never one to hold back, former India opener Gautam Gambhir, has once again taken a potshot at former India skipper Bishan Bedi and opener Chetan Chauhan following Navdeep Saini's international debut on Saturday in the first T20I against West Indies in Florida.

Gambhir, in his scathing attack, made use of a cricketing parlance, suggesting that the 26-year-old fast bowler had two wickets to his name even before he bowled as he had 'bowled' Bedi and Chauhan whose 'middle stumps are gone'.

Gambhir, who had captained Saini in domestic cricket, has had a pivotal role in Saini's career. The Haryana-born fast bowler, however, faced challenges from ex-cricketers, who had concerns of how an 'outsider' could get into the Delhi team.

However, on the back of impressive performances in the domestic circuit and in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Saini has worked up the ranks to earn the national cap.

This isn't the first occasion where Gambhir has hit out on the Bedi and Chauhan, the left-handed opener, had also tweeted when Saini was included in India's Test squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan last year.

\Saini got off to an impressive start in India colours after bagging two wickets in his first international over. Saini removed Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer off two consecutive balls. He later returned to bowl the final over of the innings, where he not only bagged this third wicket in West Indies' top-scorer Kieron Pollard but delivered a wicket-maiden as visitors hold the reigning World Twenty 20 champions for 95 for 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2019 22:15:21 IST

