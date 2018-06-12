First Cricket
Gautam Gambhir lambasts Bishan Singh Bedi, Chetan Chauhan after 'outsider' Navdeep Saini gets Test call-up

Those who were witness to Gambhir's infamous altercation with Chauhan at the Roshanara ground (December 2013) will never forget how adamant he was to get the young pacer into the team.

Press Trust of India, June 12, 2018

New Delhi: He had risked his captaincy, fought with the establishment to get Navdeep Saini into the Delhi Ranji Trophy team and no wonder a vindicated Gautam Gambhir launched a scathing attack on former skippers Bishan Bedi and opener Chetan Chauhan after the Haryana speedster made it to India's Test team.

Gambhir's contention was that Saini is an India prospect and it's his duty as a senior cricketer to help him.

Bedi, who has been Gambhir's fierce critic on and off the field, had then questioned how an outsider could get into the Delhi team.

Gambhir, who is currently holidaying in Europe with his family, took to Twitter to remind Bedi and Chauhan as to how a section of DDCA officials were distributing pamphlets and were ready to wear black armbands on protest of Saini's inclusion.

Bedi and Gambhir have never shared a great rapport and the legendary left-arm spinner was very critical about Gambhir's alleged conduct with coach KP Bhaskar after their public fall-out at the end of the 2016-17 season.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018

