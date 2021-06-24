From 2014 World T20 to 2021 WTC, a look at India's knock-out losses in recent ICC events

India ended up on the losing side again in an ICC Trophy final on Wednesday when New Zealand beat them by eight wickets in the World Test Championship final to clinch the inaugural title.

The match that was stretched to the sixth 'reserve' day was gripping till the last session before India's bowlers began to bowl the wrong length, allowing Black Caps the freedom to play run-scoring shots and reach the small target of 139 runs with ample time and wickets in their hand. It's important to mention here that, throughout the game, New Zealand played better cricket than India, whether it was about making more runs, taking wickets regularly, or holding on to the catches. It should be reiterated that New Zealand were the worthy winners.

However, questions are aplenty for Kohli and Co as yet again, they let the trophy slip off their hands in an ICC knock-out game.

An ICC trophy is something that is evading Kohli and Ravi Shastri, Team India's head coach for quite some time now. And it must be a huge concern for the team management and the BCCI because India have consistently failed to win an ICC trophy since the Champions Trophy triumph in England in 2013 under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

We look at India's knock-out stage losses at ICC tournaments since the CT 2013.

2014 ICC World T20 final vs Sri Lanka

India had a terrific campaign in the 2014 World Cup, with MS Dhoni-led side winning all group games to reach the semi-finals where they met Australians. India overpowered the Aussies as well and booked a spot in the final against neighbours Sri Lanka.

However, India faltered batting first. The fans still remember that listless innings from Yuvraj Singh (11 off 21) when he failed to connect on several occasions in the slog overs, leading to India managing only 130 in 20 overs.

The Sri Lankans made short work of the target, going past the finish mark in under 18 overs, also avenging the 2011 World Cup loss, in the process.

2015 ICC ODI World Cup SF vs Aus

It was another tournament where Indians were unbeaten until their run came to an end in the knock-out stages. The defending champions did well in the group stage in the ODI World Cup of 2015, entering the semi-finals unbeaten. Up next was Australia and it all started to go downhill for India after the toss.

Australians opted to bat first and piled up 328 in 50 overs. Chasing was always going to be difficult in the big game and the nerves got to India. Despite the good start, India's middle over crumbled and India continued to play the catch up game throughout the chase, eventually getting bowled out for 233, losing the game by 95 runs. That brought an end to India's run in the tournament and the trophy had slipped out of the team's grip.

2016 ICC World T20 SF vs WI

This was MS Dhoni's last attempt at clinching another ICC trophy. With the tournament held at home, the chances were high. India came at the cusp of exit against Bangladesh in the Group stage. But MS Dhoni's astute captaincy, his brilliance behind the stumps, combined with Bangladesh's brain fade gave India another life in the tournament. India went on to beat Australia next, courtesy a marvellous batting display by Kohli, and confirmed semi-finals clash with West Indies.

After being asked to bat first, India thought they had enough (192 on board) to win the knockout game. But West Indies' six-hitting power came to the fore, as Lendl Simmons smashed 82 off 51 to take Windies home in 19.4 overs. Not to forget the Jasprit Bumrah front foot no ball that gave match-winner Simmons a lease of life. Had Bumrah not over-stepped on that occasion, the outcome could have been a different one.

2017 ICC Champions Trophy final vs Pak

A big game. India were playing an ICC final against Pakistan after ten years since the T20 World Cup summit clash in 2007. At that time, India had held nerves to emerge out as winners. But that was not the case in this edition of the Champions Trophy as Virat Kohli and Co were defeated by 180 runs in the final by their arch-rivals.

#OnThisDay in 2017, Pakistan stunned India to lift the ICC Champions Trophy at the Oval 🏆 They won by 180 runs, bowling out 🇮🇳 for just 158!#CT17 pic.twitter.com/cAXmLMxiHb — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2020

This began Kohli's unfortunate run in ICC tournaments, going down in the knock out stages. He won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first. Fakhar Zaman emerged as a hero, saved by another Bumrah no-ball, as Pakistan smashed 338 in their quota of 50 overs.

India were unable to handle the chasing pressure in the big final as they were three wickets down for 33. Hardik Pandya played superbly for his 76 off 43 deliveries but got run out at a crucial juncture of the game. From there on, it only went downhill for India as they lost the big final.

2019 ICC ODI World Cup SF vs NZ

New Zealand have been India's Achilles' heel in the ICC Knock outs for a while now. After crossing several obstacles in the 2019 edition, India reached the semi-finals and were the favourites against the Black Caps.

But destiny had something else planned. The match was played over two days, with rain interruptions suspending the game on the first day, the match went into the reserve day. India had restricted NZ to 238/8. When they came out to bat, the conditions were overcast and the New Zealand bowlers started getting ample swing. The Player of the tournament Rohit Sharma edged one behind and from there on began India's collapse.

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja gave India some hope in the middle overs but all hopes came crashing with the former India captain getting run out at a crucial stage, thanks to a brilliant throw from the deep by Martin Guptill.

It continues to be one of India's most hurting losses in years as they were the favourites to win the World Cup that year.

2021 WTC Final vs NZ

The bad run in ICC tournaments continued for India in World Test Championship final, where they went down against the spirited New Zealanders again. The formats changed, but India's luck didn't. In a game which was marred by rains and India lost the toss, Virat Kohli's side carried on playing the catch up game. The Black Caps pacers displayed great skills to bowl India out for paltry totals in both the innings.

The Indian batsmen struggled against the discipline and swing of the Kiwi bowlers. None of their batters scored a fifty in the game. Team selection was questioned in the end after India picked up seamers in swinging conditions besides two spinners.

India lost the game by eight wickets and also another opportunity to end their trophy drought in ICC tournaments.

Later this year, Virat Kohli and Co will have another go at an ICC trophy when they play in the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in India. After all these losses, there will be massive pressure on Kohli's men to bring home an ICC Trophy.