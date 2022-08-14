Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I 2022: IRE vs AFG Head-to-Head Records and Stats

The five-match T20 International series between Ireland and Afghanistan has surely turned out to be a rollercoaster ride for cricket enthusiasts. Ireland took a 2-0 lead by winning the first two matches, but in the third match, the visitors reminded them that they are not in a mood to give up early. With a confident 22-run victory, Afghanistan made it 2-1 with still a couple of games left to be played. Both squads will square off for the fourth T20I tomorrow at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast at 8:00 PM IST. While the Afghan brigade will try to hold the momentum, a win for Ireland will send the series to the deciding fifth and final match.

The previous T20I saw a high-scoring battle where Afghanistan finished on top. Batting first, they posted a mammoth 189 runs on the board losing only half of their unit. Opener Rahamanullah Gurbaz became the hero for them as the wicketkeeper-batter fetched a half-century scoring 53 runs off 35 deliveries. Among others, Najibullah Zadran played a well-decorated knock but missed the fifty by just 8 runs. His 42-run knock was laced with as many as 5 maximums.

In response, Ireland lost two of their openers early. Lorcan Tucker tried to reignite their hope but had to leave after adding 31 runs to the score sheet. It was just a come-and-go situation for the middle-order. In the latter half, George Dockrell (58 off 37) and Fionn Hand (36 off 18) tried their best but could not get much assistance from the remaining batters. Ireland’s innings concluded at 167 runs.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 21

Ireland: 06

Afghanistan: 15

Tied: 00

No Result: 00

Ireland vs Afghanistan Previous T20 International:

In the last clash between these two sides, Afghanistan beat Ireland by 22 runs at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on 12 August 2022.

Last 5 T20 International Results:

Afghanistan won by 22 runs.

Ireland won by 5 wickets.

Ireland won by 7 wickets.

The match tied but Ireland won the one-over eliminator.

Afghanistan won by 21 runs.

Possible Playing 11s:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.