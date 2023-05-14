Former Zimbabwe bowler Heath Streak falls seriously ill with cancer

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak is battling cancer as the sporting community in the African nation issued calls to pray for his failing health.

He is at the moment admitted to a hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa and his family is rushing to him from London, Cricbuzz reported.

Zimbabwe’s Sports Minister took to Twitter to express his thoughts and prayers.

“Heath Streak is on his last legs. Family en route to South Africa from the UK.. Seems only a miracle will save him now. Prayers up (sic),” he wrote.

Former Minister of Education, Sport, Arts and Culture, David Coltart, also expressed his thoughts, writing, “This is a call to prayer warriors in #Zimbabwe and beyond. Heath Streak, one of the greatest cricketers our nation has ever produced, is extremely ill and needs our prayers. Please could we all be in prayer for him and his family (sic).”

This is a call to prayer warriors in #Zimbabwe and beyond. Heath Streak, one of the greatest cricketers our nation has ever produced, is extremely ill and needs our prayers. Please could we all be in prayer for him and his family. 🙏 — David Coltart (@DavidColtart) May 13, 2023

Streak’s suffering from colon and liver cancer.

Close friend and current Zimbabwe cricketer Sean Williams shedding light on his health, said, “Heath has colon and liver cancer (Stage 4). All I know at this stage is Heath’s immediate family was called to go to him in South Africa and I am not sure on any details thereof. I did message Heath and he did respond but I’m sure at this stage the family will want privacy. It sounds like the cancer is spreading pretty quick cause last week he was fishing,” Williams told Cricbuzz on Saturday night.

“Heath is my mentor and did a lot of good things for a lot of people and basically saved my life and career. We just pray he will be ok.”

The Streak family issued a statement seeking privacy.

“Heath has cancer and is undergoing treatment under one of the most respected Oncologists in South Africa. He remains in good spirits and will continue to fight this disease in a similar vein to that which his opponents faced during his revered days on the cricket field,” it said.

“The family hopes that you understand and respect their wish for this to remain a private family matter, and thank you for your prayers and good wishes.

“There will be no further official statements regarding his health at this time. Any news that becomes public should be regarded as rumour,” it added.

Steak played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs and became the first reach 100 wickets among Zimbabwean cricketers.

