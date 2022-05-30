Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy conferred with Sitara-e-Pakistan award

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy received civil honour of Sitara-e-Pakistan award. The right-handed all-rounder had captained the Peshawar Zalmi team in four editions in the Pakistan Super League and was awarded with the honor on 14 August last year by the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi.

The honour is with regards to his contribution towards reviving international cricket in Pakistan.

“Cricket took me all over the world enabling me to see and play in some amazing places. Pakistan is definitely one of these places. A place that always makes me feel at home. It’s such an honor to have received this prestigious award( Sitara-I-Pakistan) from the Government and people of Pakistan. Thank you,” Sammy wrote on Instagram.

Sammy was handed the honor in Saint Lucia.

