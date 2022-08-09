Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif takes a dig at MS Dhoni for his wicketkeeping skills

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the best and most successful wicketkeepers to step foot in the international arena. The legendary player, who is known for his quick thinking and lightning speed behind the stumps, collected 256 catches in Tests as well as 321 in ODIs and 51 in T20Is.

However, despite all these records, former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Rashid Latif has claimed that Dhoni was not actually a great wicketkeeper. Latif even backed his claim with a stat.

“Dhoni was a batsman-wicketkeeper. Obviously, Dhoni is a very big name. But if I go into stats, his dropping percentage is 21 per cent, which is huge, huge,” Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

Latif also said the statistics to measure the success of a keeper came in much later, while adding that Australia legend Adam Gilchrist and former South Africa star Mark Boucher were very good wicketkeepers.

“You can't use my record because this particular record came into being from 2002 or 2003. We had already played by then. Adam Gilchrist had percentage of only 11, Mark Boucher was very good. Australia's Tim Paine started well but towards the end dropped a lot of catches,” Latif said.

Latif further claimed that South Africa’s Quinton De Kock is current the best wicketkeeper.

“If you look at the best in last 15 years, then I would say Quinton de Kock is superb, has kept in all three formats and batted at the top of the order in white ball cricket,” he concluded.

Dhoni has a career record of 195 stumpings — the highest across formats in cricket history. Moreover, the 41-year-old, who leads the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, also holds the record for the fastest stumping with a timing of 0.08 seconds.

In 2018, Dhoni stumped West Indies’ Keemo Paul in an ODI match in Mumbai which stunned the world. Dhoni was unbelievably fast to put the bails off even before Paul could process it in mind.

