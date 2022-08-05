Former India fielding coach R Sridhar selects India’s top 3 fast bowlers for the World T20

Former India fielding coach R. Sridhar has picked Team India’s bowling attack for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which is set to take place in Australia later this year.

Sridhar stated that Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the specialist pacers who will make it to the final squad for the marquee event, while Yuzvendra Chahal will be included as the specialist spinner.

Speaking on cricket.com on Thursday Sridhar said, “When it comes to World Cup, when it comes to big tournaments you need the big boys to go in and play and these three (Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah & Shami) are the big boys as far as fast bowling is concerned and backed by another big boy Hardik Pandya.”

"I think we have a problem of plenty, isn't it? I mean, we are blessed with that. At the moment, I think our top three fast bowlers will be Bumrah, Shami, and Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar)," Sridhar added.

“If you have this, you have an absolute banker, a new bowler and a death-ball bowler in Bhuvi, provided he's in the best shape of his fitness. You have Mohammad Shami who will come up with a new ball and ask a lot of questions to the best opening batters in the world.”

Sridhar also said that India will have multiple bowling options with all-rounders like Hardik and Ravindra Jadeja being part of the team.

You can probably bowl Bhuvi two, Shami two and now that Hardik is bowling, Jadeja is another all-rounder, so you have your fifth and sixth bowlers covered."

Notably, Team India management and the selectors have rotated fast bowlers, in order to give rest to the big guns ahead of the global event. While Bumrah has played only one T20I since IPL 2022.

Shami, however, last played a T20I match in 2021 and hence, is doubtful to find a place in the T20 World Cup squad.

Talking about Bhuvneshwar, the medium pacer has been playing quite regularly and has been India's best bowler since the last World Cup, picking 23 wickets in 18 innings at an economy rate of 6.94 runs per over.

Meanwhile, Sridhar picked Chahal as the specialist spinner for the T20 World Cup and R Ashwin as the backup spinner. "Obviously you're putting a leg-spinner in the mix, so that's the grand master Chahal as I would like to call it. So that, to me, is what the bowling combination India should go with," Sridhar said.

"With push comes to shove, you have the legendary Ravichandran Ashwin to go back to if you need to. You know in T20 cricket, he's a man who will ask so many questions to any batter in the world," he added praising R Ashwin.

India will open their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

