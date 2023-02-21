Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni mentored a group of aspiring under-19 women cricketers during a specially curated workshop by Mastercard. Titled ‘Cricket Clinic – MSD’, the workshop was organised recently at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede stadium, where the ace cricketer held a training session with 15 players and shared some valuable tips along with his on-field experiences and learnings. These players were selected through a social media contest hosted by Mastercard for young women cricketers.

During the course of the workshop, Dhoni guided the players on managing pressure, making a career in cricket, maintaining fitness, devising the right game plan, and a lot more. There are more such clinics planned in the coming weeks.

The legendary wicketkeeper batsman also passed on valuable tips to players on batting technique, body movement, and wicketkeeping. The event concluded with Dhoni posing with the girls and giving them Mastercard bats autographed by him.

“India has always been a sporting powerhouse and women cricketers today are breaking the glass ceiling with their consistent performance and strong determination. My interactions with several women cricketers during Mastercard Cricket Clinic – MSD have deepened my confidence in the future of women’s cricket in India. I am extremely excited to partner with Mastercard for furthering the women in sports movement and offering them a priceless learning experience,” said Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former Indian national cricket team captain.

“Mastercard is deeply invested in encouraging women in sports through priceless experiences in the form of mentorship and training. This cricket clinic with legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni is an initiative that will help aspiring women cricketers realise their dreams and make the country proud both on and off the field,” said Manasi Narasimhan, Vice President & Head of Marketing & Communications, South Asia, Mastercard.

