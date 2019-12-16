First Cricket
Former cricketer Praveen Kumar refutes allegations of assault, says it's driven by 'local politics'

Pravee Kumar said that the allegations of assault against him is an attempt to tarnish him image as perpetrators look to gain cheap publicity.

Press Trust of India, Dec 16, 2019 12:38:51 IST

New Delhi: Former India pacer Praveen Kumar on Monday said allegations of assault against him were an attempt to tarnish his image and driven by "local politics".

The 33-year-old was accused of assault by a factory owner in Meerut. The incident allegedly took place in Multan Nagar on Saturday when one Deepak Kumar was helping his son get off a school bus. Deepak alleged that Kumar assaulted him and pushed his son as the bus was blocking the way for his car.

Former cricketer Praveen Kumar refutes allegations of assault, says its driven by local politics

File image of Praveen Kumar. AFP

"It is all a lie. In fact, he tried to snatch my chain. It is a case of local politics and nothing else. I don't even live in that area. I have two-three houses there and I had gone to see the status of paint work there," Kumar, who played six Tests and 68 ODIs for India taking 104 wickets, told PTI.

Praveen, however, did not elaborate on what he meant by allegations being a case of "local politics".

"Some people here can't see others' success...it is another attempt to tarnish my image. For someone like him it is an easy way to get some cheap publicity, defame a cricketer with fake stories and be in the news. I too have filed a complaint against him," he said.

The police have not yet registered a case against the cricketer as investigation into the complaint is on.

This isn't the first time that Praveen finds himself embroiled in a controversy involving assault. In 2008, the mercurial bowler was accused of assaulting a doctor in Meerut. The alleged victim had claimed that Praveen and his friends manhandled him after a minor argument.

Asked why he believes his name is dragged into incidents like these, Praveen said, "Unfortunately more people want to see you fall than to succeed. That is why you see these fake stories coming out."

"I am happy with my life. I did commentary recently in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and will be doing again in Ranji Trophy," he added.

Updated Date: Dec 16, 2019 12:38:51 IST

