Former India pacer Praveen Kumar allegedly assaults factory owner, shoves his six-year-old son in Meerut

Deepak Sharma, who runs a sculpture factory, told police that Praveen Kumar was in his car when he was bringing down his son from the bus due to which the road was blocked, resulting in an argument between them.

Press Trust of India, Dec 15, 2019 20:26:32 IST

Meerut: A factory owner in Meerut has alleged assault by former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar, police said on Sunday.

The incident allegedly took place in Multan Nagar around 3 pm on Saturday when factory owner Deepak Sharma was bringing down his six-year-old son from a school bus, they said.

File image of Praveen Kumar. Reuters

File image of Praveen Kumar. Reuters

Transport Nagar police station incharge Dinesh Chandra said a case has not been registered against the cricketer as investigation into the complaint was on.

Deepak, who runs a sculpture factory, told police that the former cricketer was in his car when he was bringing down his son from the bus due to which the road was blocked, resulting in an argument between them.

Deepak alleged that Kumar assaulted him and pushed his son.

He alleged that the ex-cricketer also entered into a scuffle with his father Jitendra Sharma.

The factory owner and his son allegedly suffered injuries in the incident.

Updated Date: Dec 15, 2019 20:26:32 IST

