Senior India batter Virat Kohli completed 12 years in Test cricket on Tuesday, and tweeted a special picture to celebrate the occasion with a heartwarming caption.

“12 years in test cricket today. Forever grateful,” tweeted Kohli, with a picture of him playing a trademark cover drive.

12 years in test cricket today. Forever grateful 💫🙇🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/oYiB1jyC1A — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 20, 2023

It was on 20 June, 2011 when a 22-year-old Virat Kohli made his Test debut. His debut Test for India was against West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica where he could just aggregate 19 runs. Since then, Kohli has gone onto become of one of the best cricketers Test cricket has produced, amassing 28 centuries and as many fifties. So far, Kohli has scored 8479 runs from 109 Tests.

Kohli registered his maiden Test century during the Adelaide Test against Australia in 2012, when he scored 116.

Kohli took over as Test skipper from MS Dhoni in December 2014, and has led India to 40 Test wins in 68 matches. In the 2018-19 Test series Down Under, India would go onto win their maiden Test series in Australia. Kohli was the number one Test batter in 2018.

Kohli was last seen in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval between India and Australia, which the Indians lost by 209 runs. Kohli registered scores of 14 and 49 in the two innings of the summit clash.

