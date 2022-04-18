It's very difficult to take Indian cricket fans' attention away from IPL during the two-month-long cricket carnival but Cheteshwar Pujara managed to do that, albeit for a day. Twitter was cock-a-hoop on Sunday as Pujara registered a match-saving double hundred on his debut for Sussex in a County Championship division two match against Derbyshire.

With the match on the line, Pujara came in to bat at No. 4 in Sussex's second innings and remained unbeaten on 201 at stumps on the final day to ensure a draw for his side. Sussex were under immense pressure after being asked to follow on by the hosts but the visitors responded in style with captain Tom Haines and Pujara leading the way with stubborn double centuries.

The 34-year-old veteran right-handed Indian batter brushed aside the disappointments of his first innings failure - he was out for six - with his first hundred in first-class cricket in 52 innings.

Pujara also became only the second Indian after former captain Mohammed Azharuddin to score a double century in County Championship. Azharuddin had breached the 200-run mark twice - in 1991 and in 1994.

The experienced right-hander, who has previously played for Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire in the County Championship, batted for 467 minutes, facing 387 balls to score 201*. His 14th first-class double hundred was laced with 23 fours.

Pujara and captain Tom Haines, who was the top-scorer of the match with a 243-run knock, registered the highest partnership for Sussex for any wicket. They put on 351 runs for the third wicket to bail their side out of trouble in the second innings.

"Yeah, it means a lot to me. I was here before a week. I was preparing even home. Once I got out early in the first innings, I was disappointed. But I knew I was batting well and wanted a big one. When you get a double hundred in your first match, it sets you up for the entire season," Pujara said after the match.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Cheteshwar Pujara's double hundred:

Double century for Cheteshwar Pujara on his debut for Sussex. Absolute brilliant stuff by Pujara. pic.twitter.com/WEXddqOtmg — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 17, 2022

Sit back and enjoy four minutes of Cheteshwar Pujara 😍 #LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/T7neiD6K3E — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 17, 2022

