Explained: What is a golden duck in cricket and how many of those does Virat Kohli have in the IPL

Virat Kohli has been having a dry run with the bat for an extended period of time with the batting superstar not having scored a century in competitive for more than two years now.

And the ongoing 15th edition of the league hasn't been too kind on the former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain either, with Kohli having collected just 119 runs in seven outings so far in the tournament at a poor average of 19.83 — more than a third of those runs being scored in his knock of 48 against the Mumbai Indians.

Things took a turn for the worse on Tuesday when Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck in the first over of the RCB innings after they were put in to bat by the Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Even though captain Faf du Plessis managed to resurrect the Bangalore innings with his knock of 96, lifting RCB to 181/6 with the three-time runners-up eventually winning by 18 runs, the spotlight once again fell on Kohli's lack of form. This time the star batter brought up an unwanted milestone — that of completing a 100 matches without a century against his name, both in the international arena as well as in the IPL.

Going back to his dismissal on Tuesday, it was not the first time Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck. But what exactly is a golden duck, and how many types of ducks are there in cricket? Let's find out:

What is a golden duck?

The term 'duck' refers to a batter getting dismissed for a score of zero in the innings. A batter is said to be out for a 'golden duck' if dismissed in the first legal delivery that he/she faces in the innings.

How many types of ducks are there in cricket?

There are several types of ducks in the sport besides the regular duck and the 'golden duck'. Here's a quick look at some of the others:

Silver Duck: When the batter is dismissed off the second delivery of their innings.

Bronze Duck: When the batter is dismissed off the third delivery of their innings.

Diamond Duck: When a batter is dismissed without facing a single legal delivery in the innings.

Platinum/Royal Duck: When a batter is dismissed off the first ball of an innings.

Pair: When a batter is dismissed for a duck in both innings of a Test.

King Pair: When a batter is dismissed for a golden duck in both innings of a Test.

How many times has Virat Kohli been dismissed for a golden duck in the IPL?

His dismissal of Chameera's bowling on Tuesday was the fourth time the RCB superstar was dismissed for a golden duck in the IPL. The previous three occasions were against Mumbai Indians in 2008 (Ashish Nehra), against Punjab Kings in 2014 (Sandeep Sharma) and against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017 (Nathan Coulter-Nile).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.