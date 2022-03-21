Explained: The new IPL 2022 format and how teams will qualify for playoffs

The Indian Premier League (IPL) extravaganza is all set to return on 26 March for its 15th edition with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on last season's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

This year the IPL will be played at four venues across Mumbai and Pune in order to avoid air travel to fight off the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like every edition, the upcoming edition promises another season of unlimited entertainment and edge-of-the-seat thrill, but additionally, there's a lot that will be different about IPL this year.

With the addition of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT), the IPL has been expanded to 10 franchises. At the same time, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has tweaked the format of the league stage. The matches per side in the league stage will remain 14 but the 10 teams have been divided into two groups of five.

We explain in detail the complete format of IPL 2022 and how teams will qualify for the playoffs:

What are the two groups of the league stage?

In earlier seasons when eight teams participated in the IPL, each team played each other twice to complete 14 league matches. However, for IPL 2022, the 10 teams have been divided into two groups of five sides. Here's a look at the two groups.

Group A Group B Mumbai Indians (MI) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Rajasthan Royals (RR) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Delhi Capitals (DC) Punjab Kings (PBKS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Gujarat Titans (GT)

How were the teams divided into two groups?

The rows and columns of the groups have been decided on the basis of their past performances — the number of titles won and the number of finals reached. Mumbai Indians (MI), the winner of the record five titles, are the Team 1 and have been placed at the top of Group A. Correspondingly, CSK (Team 2) are at the top of Group B having won four titles.

KKR the winner of two IPL titles are Team 3 and have been placed in Group A. Correspondingly, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are Team 4 with one title and are in Group B.

2008 winner Rajasthan Royals (RR) are Team 5 and are part of Group A. Their corresponding side in Group B is Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who are Team 6, having reached the final thrice.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are Team 7 and in Group A with one final and two playoffs appearances. Their corresponding side is Punjab Kings (Team 8) in Group B with one final appearance. LSG are Team 9 and in Group A, while GT are Team 10 and in Group B.

How will the teams play their 14 matches?

Each team will play twice with the sides in its own group and with the team in the same row in the next group. Besides also playing once with the rest of the sides in the next group. For example, Group A side MI will play twice against KKR, RR, DC, LSG and also with CSK who are in the same row but in the next group. MI will also play once against SRH, RCB, PBKS and GT.

Below is the team-wise fixture list for IPL 2022:

Mumbai Indians: Two matches against CSK, KKR, RR, DC and LSG.

One match against SRH, RCB, PBKS and GT

Chennai Super Kings: Two matches against MI, SRH, RCB, PBKS and GT

One match against KKR, RR, DC and LSG.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Two matches against SRH, MI, RR, DC and LSG

One match against CSK, RCB, PBKS and GT

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Two matches against KKR, CSK, RCB, PBKS and GT

One match against MI, RR, DC and LSG

Rajasthan Royals: Two matches against RCB, MI, KKR, DC, LSG

One match against CSK, SRH, PBKS and GT

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Two matches against RR, CSK, SRH, PBKS, GT

One match against MI, KKR, DC and LSG

Delhi Capitals: Two matches against PBKS, MI, KKR, RR, LSG

One match against CSK, SRH, RCB, GT

Punjab Kings: Two matches against DC, CSK, SRH, RCB and GT

One match against MI, KKR, RR and LSG

Lucknow Super Giants: Two matches against GT, MI, KKR, RR and DC

One match against CSK, SRH, RCB, PBKS

Gujarat Titans: Two matches against LSG, CSK, SRH, RCB, PBKS

One match against MI, KKR, RR, DC

How will teams qualify for playoffs?

All teams will be playing a total of 14 matches in the league stage. In total 70 matches will be played in the league stage of IPL 2022. At the end of 70 matches, the four teams with the most number of points will qualify for the playoffs.

Has this format been used earlier in IPL?

Yes, the IPL 2022 format is making a comeback to the league. It was first introduced in the 2011 season when the IPL expanded to 10 teams for the first time with the addition of Pune Warriors India and Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

Click here to read IPL 2022 stories

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.